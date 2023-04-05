"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
6 NİSAN 2023 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 54

On the Month of Ramadan / THIRD POINT

05 Nisan 2023, Çarşamba 17:00
One of the many instances of wisdom in fasting from the point of view of man's social life is as follows:

Human beings have been created differently with regard to their livelihoods. As a consequence of the difference, God Almighty invites the rich to assist the poor, so that through the hunger experienced in fasting, the rich can truly understand the pains and hunger which the poor suffer. If there was no fasting, there would be many self-indulgent rich unable to perceive just how grievous is hunger and poverty and how needy of compassion are those who suffer them.

Compassion for one's fellow men is an essential of true thankfulness. Whoever a person is, there will always be someone poorer than himself in some respect. He is enjoined to be compassionate towards that person. If he was not himself compelled to suffer hunger, he would be unable give the person-by means of compassion-the help and assistance which he is obliged to offer. And even if he was able, it would be deficient, for he would not have truly experienced the state of hunger himself.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / Risale-i Nur Collection / The Letters

 

Etiketler: #Saidnursi #Bediuzzaman #Risaleinur #Ramadan #fasting #Islam #Quran #Jesus #muslims #Christianity #muslim #Catholic #sociallife #wisdom
Okunma Sayısı: 83
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    AB'den İsrail'e Mescid-i Aksa tepkisi

    Doğu Akdeniz'e gök gürültülü sağanak uyarısı

    Başakşehir, Galatasaray'ı eleyerek yarı finale yükseldi

    Turizmci sezon, depremzede kalacak yer derdinde

    Kur Korumalı Mevduat’ta faiz yüzde 36’ya çıktı

    Millet İttifakı: Yıkılan evler bedelsiz yapılsın

    Fransız Bakan cami iftarında

    Yayıncılık darboğazda

    Çin'in Rusya'ya silah sağlaması "tarihi hata" olur

    Emekli aylıkları ve ikramiyeleri Ramazan Bayramından önce hesaplara yatacak

    Millet İttifakı avantajlı konumda

    345 çadır kent ve 305 konteyner kent kuruldu

    Dış ticarette rekor açık

    Millet, 15 Mayıs'ta ‘hürriyet’ diye haykıracak!

    Gazze'den İsrail yönüne roket

    Depremlerin ardından 2 bin 826 heyelan oldu

    Mescid-i Aksa’ya yine baskın düzenlediler!

    10 bin emniyet personeli, deprem bölgesinden istedikleri illere atandı

    'İslam dünyasını ve uluslararası kamuoyunu İsrail'e karşı harekete geçmeye davet ediyorum'

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Haksızlıklara karşı susmadık...”
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Dindarlık alametleri ve CHP
    Mustafa Gönüllü

    Su içmenin usûlleri
    Osman ZENGİN

    Kutlular Ağabey...
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Hayatı pahasına sözünün arkasında duran hür adam!
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Ramazan ömür içinde bir Leyle-i Kadirdir
    Misbah ERATİLLA

    Allah razı olsa, endişeye gerek yok
    Cevher İLHAN

    Yalanlı “propaganda-i siyaset”

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2023, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.