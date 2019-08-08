Qurban Officials on the Way to Sudan

Officials who have volunteered for the Australia Light Foundation and Yeni Asya Foundation’s qurban sacrificing organization have individually begun to depart to their places of duty.

The first was Ahmet Temiz who is amongst the youth assigned in the qurban organisation in Sudan and was sent off from Australia to Sudan with prayers.

Yeni Asya’sQurban Campaign

The Yeni Asya Foundation offers qurban sacrificing services overseas and within Turkey. President of the Foundation, Ibrahim Sencan expressed prayers for those who contributed, “May Allah be pleased with all of those who made donations.”

It was also indicated that only a few days to Eid al-Adha, an increase in qurban donations was experienced. President of the YeniAsya Foundation, Ibrahim Sencan remarked upon the continuation of the qurban sacrificing services within Turkey and overseas.

Ibrahim Sencan stated: “Yeni Asya Foundation’s qurban activity is continuing this year. Our foundation has coordinated with the Australia Light Foundation for a long time and will continue to do so in the form of organizations in Africa, within Sudan Ethiopia and Somalia.”

In these days in which we approach the final week of, we aspire to contribute towards helping each other overseas and reaching the needy while fulfilling the worship of qurban.

Domestically, the qurbans will be slaughtered conscientiously (in Istanbul) and 8-10kg of meat will be given to those who have a share. We work towards handing out the rest of the meat to the needy and students throughout the year.

May Allah be pleased with all of those who made donations…”

Hayrunnisa Okur

Yeni Asya / Australia