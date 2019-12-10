Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (2)

In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given.

The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 2: RİSALE-İ NUR AND HEALTH OF THE BODY

Participants:

•Prof. Dr. Hakkı Polat (Chairman) •Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Tuğrul Yılmaz (Secretary) •Prof. Dr Müslüm Yurtçu •Ali İhsan Azılı (Secretary) •Dr. Faruk Aksu •Dr. Hasan Doğan •Feyzullah Ergün •Mehmet Pekel •Ferdi Alagöz •Hayati Binler •Muhammet Emin Yurtçu •Abdulkadir Deyapoğlu.

Living healthily can be possible by conforming to the Practices of the Prophet Mohammad which recommend proper and well-balanced nutrition. Modern and traditional medicine are not alternatives to each other. Wherever healing is, it must be sought and found. Halal nutrition is essential.

Presenter: Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Tuğrul Yılmaz

1- Medicine is a science, and also an art; its final point and reality are based on the Absolutely Wise One's Name of Healer, and through observing that Name's compassionate manifestations in the vast pharmacy of the earth, medicine finds its perfection and becomes reality.

2- Living a healthy life can be possible by conforming to the Practices of the Prophet Mohammad which recommend proper and well-balanced nutrition. As stated in one of his hadiths, “Most beloved of you in the eye of the God is the one who eats lightly, drinks lightly and maintains the body weight lightly.”

3- Modern medicine and traditional medicine are not alternatives to each other. Healing should be sought and found wherever it is. Halal and hygienic nutrition is essential. Eating moderately and fasting is the source of physical and mental health and most convenient to the nature. Anything that causes haram is haram. Searching for what's helal. is regarded as moral jihad.

4- Our sense organs such as eyes and ears are our windows to the world. Hearing, seeing, smelling are also something of a food. Sins which we have committed through our body’s members disrupt our mental and physical health.

5- Being healthy, points to the complete well-being in spirit, body and social respects. The point of view arised from materialist science and philosophy affects the mental and physical healthiness by starving the soul. Therefore, some idiopatic body diseases arise. Treatment of such diseases is possible only by faith-based methods.

6- Bediuzzaman says “The eyes are the indicators of the heart’s condition.” Nowadays, many diseases, especially heart disease, can be diagnosed by examining the eyes. The preferred mode of speech is a brief one. Don’t eat too much. Don't eat anything else within a few hours after the meal. Indigestion is a source of healing.

