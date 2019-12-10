"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
10 ARALIK 2019 SALI - YIL: 50

Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (2)

10 Aralık 2019, Salı 00:47
In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given.

The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 2: RİSALE-İ NUR AND HEALTH OF THE BODY

Participants:

•Prof. Dr. Hakkı Polat (Chairman) •Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Tuğrul Yılmaz (Secretary) •Prof. Dr Müslüm Yurtçu •Ali İhsan Azılı (Secretary) •Dr. Faruk Aksu •Dr. Hasan Doğan •Feyzullah Ergün •Mehmet Pekel •Ferdi Alagöz •Hayati Binler •Muhammet Emin Yurtçu •Abdulkadir Deyapoğlu.

Living healthily can be possible by conforming to the Practices of the Prophet Mohammad which recommend proper and well-balanced nutrition. Modern and traditional medicine are not alternatives to each other. Wherever healing is, it must be sought and found. Halal nutrition is essential.

Presenter: Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Tuğrul Yılmaz

1- Medicine is a science, and also an art; its final point and reality are based on the Absolutely Wise One's Name of Healer, and through observing that Name's compassionate manifestations in the vast pharmacy of the earth, medicine finds its perfection and becomes reality.

2- Living a healthy life can be possible by conforming to the Practices of the Prophet Mohammad which recommend proper and well-balanced nutrition. As stated in one of his hadiths, “Most beloved of you in the eye of the God is the one who eats lightly, drinks lightly and maintains the body weight lightly.”

3- Modern medicine and traditional medicine are not alternatives to each other. Healing should be sought and found wherever it is. Halal and hygienic nutrition is essential. Eating moderately and fasting is the source of physical and mental health and most convenient to the nature. Anything that causes haram is haram. Searching for what's helal. is regarded as moral jihad.

4- Our sense organs such as eyes and ears are our windows to the world. Hearing, seeing, smelling are also something of a food. Sins which we have committed through our body’s members disrupt our mental and physical health.

5- Being healthy, points to the complete well-being in spirit, body and social respects. The point of view arised from materialist science and philosophy affects the mental and physical healthiness by starving the soul. Therefore, some idiopatic body diseases arise. Treatment of such diseases is possible only by faith-based methods.

6- Bediuzzaman says “The eyes are the indicators of the heart’s condition.” Nowadays, many diseases, especially heart disease, can be diagnosed by examining the eyes. The preferred mode of speech is a brief one. Don’t eat too much. Don't eat anything else within a few hours after the meal. Indigestion is a source of healing.

Translation: Özden Atukeren

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya – Yeni Asya

Okunma Sayısı: 107
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Kâğıt üzerinde kalmasın

    'İki arkadaştan mont ve bere dışında bir iz yok'

    Lider bağımlılığı siyaseti yozlaştırdı

    Birlik olmadan güç olmaz

    Ticaret sisteminin çöküşüne sayılı günler kaldı

    Şırnak'tan acı haber!

    'Libya'yla anlaşmada Türkiye uluslararası haklarını kullandı'

    'Hafter güçleri yıl sonuna kadar Trablus'a girmeyi hedefliyor'

    AB, insan hakları ihlalleri için küresel çapta cezalandırma hazırlığında

    Sektör büyür, vergi artar

    Myanmar’ı boykot

    Şehir Üniversitesi'nden 'dolandırıcılık' iddialarına cevap

    Kuzey Kore, Trump'ı 'dengesiz' olarak nitelendirdi

    Bulgaristan'dan 'TürkAkımı' açıklaması

    'Afganistan'daki savaş artık kazanılamaz'

    Beşar Esad'ın amcası yargı karşısında

    Türkiye Nobel törenine katılmayı reddetti

    Japonya, ABD ve İran arasında ara bulucu olmak istiyor

    Filistin'deki işgal sürüyor

    Dünya genelinde büyüyen tehlike: Obezite

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Ceren’in asıl katili
    Cevher İLHAN

    Ekonominin gerçek durumu
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Risale-i Nur’da kuantum enerjisi - 1
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Mutluluk nerede?
    Genel

    Kâğıt üzerinde kalmasın
    Ersin ACAR

    Ölümden ötelere benim cevabım
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Lider bağımlılığı siyaseti yozlaştırdı
    Ahmet BATTAL

    ABD-NATO-AB-İngiltere
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Organik bir ürün varken GDO’lu tercih edilir mi?

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.