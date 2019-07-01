"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
1 TEMMUZ 2019 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 50

Rural Wales chapel to be turned into mosque

01 Temmuz 2019, Pazartesi 12:15
A rural chapel in Llanbedr village, near Harlech in Gwynedd, Wales is set to be turned into a mosque after years of being left empty, The BBC reported.

“It’s been on the market for some time and the application doesn’t involve a real change of use – it will continue to be used as its intended purpose,” said community councilor Gruffydd Price.

The plans to turn Capel Moriah at Llanbedr into a mosque and meditation center was approved by the local council.

Residents welcomed the building returning to being used for worship.

The new Jamia Almaarif Mosque and Meditation Centre will provide “Islamic and non-Islamic activities.”

“It will be available all year round for anyone from the Muslim faith who is traveling or living within traveling distance to pray in it and we do not expect more than 150 people visiting at any one time,” Fatima Bodhee, a director of Jamia Almaarif, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It is expected that the mosque will most likely only be full during the school holidays and in the summer period as “Llanbedr does not have a Muslim community”.

According to the last census in 2011, not a single person in the village of Llanbedr identified as a Muslim.

The Moriah chapel opened its doors for the first time in 1913.

Built in the “arts and crafts style of the gable-entry type”, it was awarded Grade-II listed status in 1997.

The largest non-Christian faith in Wales is Islam, with about 46,000 adherents in 2011.

Most Muslims live in Cardiff (23,656 in 2011, 6.8% of the population), but there are also significant numbers in Newport (6,859 in 2011) and Swansea (5,415 in 2011).

There has been a Somali and Yemeni Islamic community in Cardiff since the mid-1800s, founded by seafarers to Cardiff Docks.

Etiketler: Gwynedd, Wales, church, chapel, mosque, Islam
Okunma Sayısı: 156
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    DSİ vatandaşları uyardı

    Çayeli'nin yaylalarına kar yağdı

    Cezaevlerine Hediye Kitap Kampanyamız Yenilendi!

    Hong Kong'da protestolar devam ediyor

    Araklı'da arama çalışmaları 230 kişilik ekiple yeniden başladı

    Cammu Keşmir'de otobüs uçuruma yuvarlandı: Çok sayıda ölü ve yaralı var!

    Üst düzey ABD'li yetkililerden tepki çeken bir adım daha

    Adalet ararken terörist ilân ediliyoruz

    İmar barışında ödeme süresi belirli şartlarla uzatıldı

    Libya'da Türk vatandaşlarının alıkonulmasıyla ilgili Türkiye'den ilk tepkiler

    Ders almaya niyetleri yok

    “Başarılı” veya “başarısız” demek çocuğunuzu etkileyebilir

    Bahreyn Çalıştay’ı gerçekçi değil

    Halkın enflasyonu durdurulamıyor

    Hâkim ve savcılar da güvende hissetmiyor

    AYM’de ihsas-ı rey tartışması

    AB Liderler Zirvesi Brüksel'de başladı

    Dışişleri Bakanlığı'ndan Hafter açıklaması

    Sudan'da asker karşıtları yeniden sokaklarda

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Ders almaya niyetleri yok
    Genel

    Hâkim ve savcılar da güvende hissetmiyor
    M. Said ZEKİ

    Cezaevleri niçin dolup taşıyor?
    Genel

    AYM’de ihsas-ı rey tartışması
    Mehmet KARA

    1 Kasım’a benzemedi
    Yeni Asya'dan Size

    Medrese-i Yusufiye Seti için yeni kampanya
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    İstanbul seçiminin yorumu
    Genel

    Halkın enflasyonu durdurulamıyor
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Medrese-i Yusufiye kitap kampanyamız genişliyor

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.