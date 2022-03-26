Said Nursî's formula for Islamic democracy

Prof. Dr. Leonid Sykiainen State University, School of Economics, Moscow.

The contemporary Islamic strategy has come to the fore as the most suitable ground on which the Islamic world can possibly develop. Along with other prominent Muslim thinkers, Said Nursî has established the theoretical foundations for this period of evolution and development.

Said Nursî's thoughts are also extremely useful for the "globalization process", which is another problem of today's Islamic world that needs an urgent solution. Nursî's ideas will also be useful in formulating an Islamic approach to the theory of clash of civilizations, as well as the relations between Western and Islamic political cultures.

Nowadays, Muslim countries are developing in a rather contradictory way in the political and legal fields. In these areas, Islamic traditions continue to exist along with universally accepted standards and Westernly liberal values.

Moreover, nowadays if any modernization and democratization project is understood/realized within the Islamic political and legal tradition, or at least properly defined, many Islamic states will probably make numerous requests. However,the opposite of this thesis is also true; if an attempt is made to build democratic institutions that work against the essence of Islamic thought, no political reform has a chance to survive. Objectively, both the top executives and the masses of the people are generally show interest in democratic developments if they are accompanied by political stability and security. In order to the Islamic world's strategy regarding political and legal reforms to be in conformity with universal democratic principles and contemporary realities, it should aim to incorporate it into the (Islamic) globalization process, along with a remodeled Islamic system of values (including legal and political ones among other issues).

This can only be achieved if the positive potential of Islamic political / legal traditions could be actively exploited and intellectuals would be encouraged to work on the latest problems about the role of Islam in the globalizing world. It is not possible to solve these problems without recoursing to Said Nursî's intellectual legacy.

Translated by Özden Atukeren