THE TWENTY-FIFTH FLASH - Message for the Sick

[This treatise consists of Twenty-Five Remedies. It was written as a salve, a solace, and a prescription for the sick, and as a visit to the sick and a wish for their speedy recovery.]

Warning and Apology

This immaterial prescription was written with a speed greater than all my other writings,1 and since time could not be found in which to correct and study it, unlike all the others, it was read only once-and that at great speed like its composition. That is to say, it has remained in the disordered state of a first draft. I did not consider it necessary to go over carefully the things which had occurred to me in a natural manner, lest they be spoilt by arranging them and paying them undue attention. Readers and especially the sick should not feel upset and offended at any disagreeable expressions or harsh words and phrases; let them rather pray for me.

In the Name of God, the Merciful, the Compassionate.

Those who say when afflicted by calamity: "To God do we belong and to Him is our return."2 * Who gives me food and drink * And when I am ill it is He Who cures me.3

In this Flash, we describe briefly Twenty-Five Remedies which may offer true consolation and a beneficial cure for the sick and those struck by disaster, who form one tenth of mankind.

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî / The Flashes

1. This treatise was written in four and a half hours. Signed, Rüshtü, Re'fet, Husrev, Said.

2. Qur'an, 2:156.

3. Qur'an, 26:79-80.