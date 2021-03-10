"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
10 MART 2021 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 52

We congratulate your Laylat al-Mi'raj

10 Mart 2021, Çarşamba 10:02
We congratulate your Laylat al-Mi'raj, desirous that Allah (swt) will grant you the honour of intercession of our Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) who was sent as a mercy to the universe.

Second Principle

What was the reality of the Mir'aj/Ascension?

The Answer: It consisted of the journeying of the person of Muhammad (PBUH) through the degrees of perfection. That is, through the various Names and titles He makes manifest in the disposition of creatures, and by showing that special servant of His all the works of His dominicality which He displays in the spheres, creation, and regulation within the sovereignty of His dominicality, and in the levels of the heavens within those spheres -each of which is the means to a seat of dominicality and centre for the disposal of power- God Almighty made that servant both embrace all human perfections, and display all the Divine manifestations, and view all the levels of the universe, and the herald of the sovereignty of dominicality and the proclaimer of those things pleasing to God, and the solver of the talisman of the universe. And so that he could do this, He mounted him on Buraq, caused him to flash through the heavens like lightning traversing all its levels, observe Divine dominicality from mansion to mansion like the moon, and from sphere to sphere, and showing him each of the prophets, his brothers, whose abodes are in the heavens of those spheres, He raised him to the station of a distance of two bow-lengths and displayed to him His oneness and His Word and the vision of Himself.

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî

The Thirty-First Word / The Words / Risale-i Nur Collection

Okunma Sayısı: 31
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Dışişleri'nden Suudi Arabistan'a 'geçmiş olsun' mesajı

    İzmir'de salgınla mücadelede yeni kararlar alındı

    İlan ambargosu tepkiyle karşılandı

    Dünya genelinde son 24 saat

    Uygurlu Anneler Ankara’ya yürüyor: Sesimizi duyun

    Kudüs barış çınarıdır, yıkılmasın

    ‘Asıl artış 1-2 hafta sonra görülecek’

    2 aylık süre esnafımıza yetersiz

    İsrail Enerji Bakanından Türkiye açıklaması

    Türkiye'de son 24 saat

    İsviçre'deki skandal peçe referandumuna bir tepki de BM'den

    'Rusya en çok Almanya'yı hedef alıyor'

    Sabahattin Boyacı vefat etti

    Olmayan haklara eylem paketi

    Son 51 yılın en sıcak 8. şubat ayını yaşadık

    'Hakurk ve Kandil’de, 25 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi'

    Hür medyaya ihtiyacımız var

    Kutuplaştırmak fayda getirmez

    'CIA, Nijer'deki hava üssünü büyüttü'

    Myanmar'da tansiyon gün geçtikçe yükseliyor

    En Çok Okunanlar

    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Mi’rac Gecesi’nde manevî yükselişler
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    İlan hakkımız hiç bu kadar gasp edilmemişti
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Katalogdan suç seçenler
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Mi’rac, ikinci bir Kadir Gecesi hükmünde
    Abdullah ŞAHİN

    Manevî Mi’racımız
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Hoş geldin ölüm
    Genel

    İlan ambargosu tepkiyle karşılandı
    Ahmet DEMİRDÖĞMEZ

    Rabıta-i mevt ve Risale-i Nur
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Paket” inandırıcı bulunmuyor...

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.