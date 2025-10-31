"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
Citizen of Budapest Embraces Islam

31 Ekim 2025, Cuma
Jazmin, a citizen of Budapest, embraced Islam by reciting the Kalima Shahada during a ceremony held at the District Mufti’s Office in Durağan, Sinop.

Having applied to the Durağan District Mufti’s Office with the desire to become a Muslim, an “Conversion Ceremony” (Ihtida Merasimi) was organized for her.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an. Acting District Mufti Fatih Mutlu provided her with information about the basic principles of Islam. In the presence of witnesses, Jazmin declared her faith by reciting the Kalima Shahada and chose the name “Yasemin.”

Mufti Mutlu congratulated her, saying, “You have accepted Islam as the true religion and become a Muslim, and we are here as witnesses to your declaration.”

News Center

