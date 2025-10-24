American Woman Converts to Islam

An American citizen named Kimberly, who expressed her desire to become a Muslim, applied to the Office of the Mufti in Hemşin District of Rize. A “Conversion Ceremony” (Ihtida Merasimi) was held for her.

A Young Woman from Serbia Embraces Islam

Israel Is Spreading ‘Islamophobia’

District Mufti Mehmet Zahid Demir provided Kimberly with basic religious information about the principles of faith, worship, and morality in Islam. Kimberly stated that she was inspired by Islam’s principle of charity and chose to become a Muslim of her own free will. She recited the Shahada (Declaration of Faith) and officially embraced Islam.

Mufti Demir congratulated Kimberly and presented her with a translated copy of the Qur’an along with various books about Islam.

News Center