ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
Addendum 3 - Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH) Audiobook - The summary of evidences of the Prophethood.

25 Aralık 2025, Perşembe 12:00
This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is the Addendum-3 of the Nineteenth Letter which is about the evidences of the Prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is given as a brief, index-like answer to the question concerning the first of the three important difficulties found at the conclusion of the Third Principle of the Treatise on the Ascension - the Thirty First Word..
    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Fatura yine vatandaşa
    Hayber Camii ibadete açıldı
    Gazze direnç ve umut mesajı taşıyor
    Nurdan Katreler
    Yeni bir oyun mu?
    Sıcaklıklar 4 ila 10 derece düşecek
    Düşen jetle ilgili soruşturma derinleştirildi
    Rusya: Bombardıman uçaklarımız Barents ve Norveç denizlerinde planlı uçuş yaptı
    "Genişletilmiş 2025 Kudüs Raporu" açıklandı: "İsrail istediğini rahat bir şekilde yaptı"

