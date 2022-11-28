"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
28 KASIM 2022 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 53

What price does God want?

28 Kasım 2022, Pazartesi 18:47
"We give a price to people, who are like tray-bearers. So what price does God want. Who is the true owner?

The Answer: Yes, the price the True Bestower of Bounties wants in return for those valuable bounties and goods is three things: one is remembrance, another is thanks, and the other is reflection. Saying, "In the Name of God" at the start is remembrance, and, "All praise be to God" at the end is thanks. And perceiving and thinking of those bounties, which are priceless wonders of art, being miracles of power of the Unique and Eternally Besought One and gifts of His mercy, is reflection. However foolish it is to kiss the foot of a lowly man who conveys to you the precious gift of a king and not to recognize the gift's owner, it is a thousand times more foolish to praise and love the apparent source of bounties and forget the True Bestower of Bounties." 

First Word from Risale-i Nur Collection

Speaker: Mustafa Akça

***

To see more: https://www.yeniasya.com.tr/english/ https://mobile.twitter.com/AsyaEnglish

To read from the book onlinehttps://bit.ly/3mf33w3

Who is Bediuzzaman? What is Risale-i Nur? http://bit.ly/3bVwWiB

Okunma Sayısı: 66
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    10 binlerce yazılımcı yurt dışına gitti

    Belçika ve Hollanda’da sigara satışına yeni yasaklar

    Eczacılar: “Tükeniyoruz”

    Scholz: Savaş Avrupa'ya geri döndü

    ABD'de küçük bir uçak yüksek gerilim hattına çarptı: On binlerce kişi elektriksiz kaldı

    Zelenskiy: Cephede durum oldukça ağır

    Filistin'den Netanyahu ve Ben-Gvir'e 'Mescid-i Aksa' uyarısı

    İtalya'nın Ischia Adası'ndaki heyelanda 7 kişi öldü

    Endonezya'daki depremde ölü sayısı 321'e yükseldi

    Şimdi demokrasi zamanı

    Jogger çıktı yola...

    Almanya ile İspanya berabere kaldı

    Perinçek: Türkiye'yi Erdoğan ve Bahçeli'yle birlikte yöneteceğiz

    Mart’ta seçim ihtimali var

    'Taksi toplu taşımadan ucuz kaldı'

    AYM’ye rağmen Fiyat İstikrarı Komitesi yeniden kuruldu

    “15 Temmuz destan değildir”e takipsizlik

    Vatandaş elektrik faturasını zamanında ödeyemiyor

    Eskişehir'de zamsız fiyatlı su kuyruğu

    Göztepe-Altay maçı tatil edildi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Zelzele ve korku belâsı
    Genel

    Perinçek: Türkiye'yi Erdoğan ve Bahçeli'yle birlikte yöneteceğiz
    Genel

    Jogger çıktı yola...
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Risale-i Nur’un siyasî vazifesi
    Yeni Asya'dan Size

    Arayıştaki toplumun Yeni Asya’ya çok ihtiyacı var
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Sebepler yalnız birer bahane ve perdedir
    Büşra Nur Özdemir

    “Oku” ey öğretmen
    Mehmet KARA

    İnsan gerçekten hayret ediyor
    Genel

    Mart’ta seçim ihtimali var

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.