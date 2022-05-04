"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

12 Latin women who recited the kalima shahadah:: “What a blessing to be a Muslim!”

04 Mayıs 2022, Çarşamba 14:57
12 Latino women who converted to Islam by reciting the kalima shahadah said that being a Muslim is a great blessing.

Translated by Ekrem Başcı

12 Latino women became Muslims by reciting the kalima shahadah in Bilal Masjid in Los Angeles, USA. In the ceremony attended by the local community and the families of the converts, the women who recited their kalima shahadah with the help of the religious officer in Bilal Masjid stated that they felt very peaceful because they were Muslims. In the video shared on Bilal Masjid's Facebook and Youtube pages, the religious official stated that the women who converted to Islam would have declared to the whole world that they had become Muslims by reciting the kalima shahadah and said: "People who see you around the world will notice the change in you and will understand the reason for this change. You are now a Muslim. It is an honor for me to be a part of this process with you.” With the help of the religious official, the women who became Muslims by reciting the kalima shahadah in Arabic and then in Spanish were applauded by the mosque community and the people around.

We hold on tighter to our faith.

Havva Valdivia Rae, who changed her first name from Vivian to Havva after she converted to Islam by reciting the kalima shahadah, used the following expressions: “Maybe those who are foreign to our culture are not aware of what happens after we recited the kalima shahadah.. Alhamdulillah, whatever happens, we still stick to our faith. However, from the moment we recited the kalima shahadah, many of our families and society constantly have asked us the same questions. Why are you doing this? Why are you wearing this? Why do you want to do this? However, this is not important because, as our Prophet said, “There will come a time when a person who is patient in fulfilling the requirements of his religion and lives as a Muslim will be like the one who holds fire in his hand.” Despite all this, we hold on even tighter to our faith because we love it and we know what a blessing it is. I say this because almost all of us come from the same social circle. From the moment we have recited the kalima shahadah, you feel as if everyone has turned their back on us, but you also get to know the people who opened doors for you, just like in this mosque.” After the ceremony, the mosque community and the families of the converts congratulated the Muslim women.

