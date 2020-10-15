"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

15 EKİM 2020 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 51

Eddie Newton: There is an answer to every question in Islam

15 Ekim 2020, Perşembe 10:59
Trabzonspor's British coach Eddie Newton has been converted his religion into Islam.

Trabzonspor's British coach Eddie Newton explained how he became a Muslim. According to the news of NTV Spor, Eddie Newton told his story of choosing Islam in an interview with the club magazine.

The 48-year-old coach said, "Islam is a religion that teaches and explains you everything. I could find answers to every question I looked for in Islam.” British coach, who is married to a Turkish citizen, answered the question about how he became a Muslim as follows; "One of my cousins had already chosen Islam. Another cousin of mine was about to choose Islam. Since my wife was also a Muslim, I started to learn about Islam through her. 

The event that struck me most had happened at my brother's wedding ceremony.I heard the adhan being recited from a mosque near the wedding site. It was the first time I've heard this call to prayer. I was very emotional and even cried. After that, I realized something was moving inside me. However, it would be a huge decision if I chose Islam because my mother and father were Catholics and there were no Muslims in my family. My parents would also be disappointed by this decision.” 

A religion that really teaches everything

“I asked my wife, my cousin and many other people around me who could inform me about Islam. In the meantime I kept reading books explaining Islam. In this regard, one of the things that impressed me the most was that the answers to all the questions I wanted to learn were available in Islam. At last one day, while driving my car I pulled it over and called my friend by phone who gave me many informations about Islam and said "I made my final decision, I want to choose Islam" and then I became a Muslim. 

Islam is a religion that really teaches you everything, shows you everything. One of the most beautiful words I've heard; "Heaven is under the feet of mothers". Such beautiful words explain everything."

Translation: Özden Atukeren

