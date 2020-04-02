"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
2 NİSAN 2020 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 51

FIRST REMEDY / Message for the Sick

02 Nisan 2020, Perşembe 12:51
Unhappy sick person!

Do not be anxious, have patience! Your illness is not a malady for you; it is a sort of cure. For life departs like capital. If it yields no fruits, it is wasted. And if it passes in ease and heedlessness, it passes most swiftly. Illness makes that capital of yours yield huge profits. Moreover, it does not allow your life to pass quickly, it restrains it and lengthens it, so that it will depart after yielding its fruits. An indication that your life is lengthened through illness is the following much repeated proverb: "The times of calamity are long, the times of happiness, most short."

Bediüzzaman  Said Nursî / The Flashes / The Twenty-Fifth Flash

