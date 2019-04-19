"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
25 NİSAN 2019 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 50

French Muslims Urged to Donate to Notre Dame Fund

19 Nisan 2019, Cuma 14:23
Leading Muslim figures in France are calling upon the Muslim community to donate to the reconstruction efforts on Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral.

“I think it is our obligation as citizens and as Muslims to participate in the reconstruction of this beautiful cathedral,” Kamel Kabtane, President of the Council of Rhone Mosques, a French department situated in the east of the country, told Euronews.

“I call upon Muslims to show solidarity and to support Notre Dame en masse however they can,” he added.

A massive blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris devastated large parts of the 850-year-old church on Monday evening.

Around 400 firefighters were deployed to the scene but were delayed slightly by rush hour traffic.

It is unclear how the fire, which spread very quickly across the roof and over a section of around 1,000 square meters (10,763 square feet), began.

Since the fire, more than 750 millions of Euros have been pledged to rebuild the Notre Dame cathedral.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), an official interlocutor with the French state in the regulation of Muslim religious activities, were among those calling for donations.

The group appealed “to the Muslims of France” in a statement, asking them “to participate in the financial effort for the reconstruction of this architectural masterpiece that is the glory of our country”.

Kabtane said the whole Muslim community was moved by the dramatic fire at the monument that “represents and is the image of France”.

“We will, in the future, mobilize the Muslim community to participate financially in this operation,” the Muslim senior figure promised.

His final message to his “Christian brothers” was that they “could have confidence because this was God’s will and maybe God will help us rebuild it (Notre Dame)”.

France is home to some six to seven million Muslims, the largest Muslim minority in Europe.

The fire that destroyed the world heritage was lamented by Sheikh Yasir Qadhi, a leading Muslim scholar.

After the fire, Qadhi wrote on Facebook, “As Muslims, we express our grief at the loss of a venerated place of worship that has tragically been destroyed, and even more so in a land where faith in God is itself becoming scarce.”

The Notre Dame Cathedral is part of the World Heritage site of “Paris, Banks of the Seine” inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1991.

The site includes bridges, quays and the banks of the River Seine, along the historical part of its course, between the Sully and Iéna bridges, the Ile de la Cité and the Ile St Louis.

Etiketler: France, Paris, Notre Dame Cathedral
Okunma Sayısı: 587
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İBB verilerinin kopyalanması durduruldu

    ''Millet kutuplaştırıldı ekonomik sorunların üstü örtülmeye çalışıldı''

    Dünyada 2018'de 12 milyon hektar ormanlık alan yok oldu

    "Provokatörler o köyden değil"

    ''Umarım başarılı bir ön seçim kampanyası yönetecek zekaya sahipsindir''

    Meral Akşener'in evinin önündeki protesto davasında karar

    FAO Türkiye Temsilci Yardımcısı: Dünyada her 9 kişiden biri kronik açlık çekiyor

    Alman Basını: Türk siyaseti Avrupa'dan uzaklaşmak için her şeyi yapıyor

    'Uyuşturucu ile mücadele komisyonu' kurulması önerisine AKP'den ret

    İzmir'de SAT kursunda tahrip eğitimi sırasında kaza; 1 asker şehit

    Sultanahmet Meydanı'na dünyanın en büyük lale halısı yapıldı

    Joe Biden resmen ABD başkan aday adayı

    ''Milyonlarca çalışanın kıdem tazminatı alamadığı sisteme 'evet' mi diyeceğiz''

    Mescid-i Aksa'ya fanatik yahudi baskını sürüyor

    İçişleri Bakanı Soylu: Failin yakalandığı bilgisi bende var

    Batı Akdeniz'e sağanak yağmur bekleniyor

    Filipinler'de helikopter düştü; 3 ölü

    Valilikten Taksim'de 1 Mayıs İşçi bayramı kutlamalarına izin yok

    Erdoğan: Anzak Günü münasebetiyle tüm dünyaya barış çağrılarımızı yineliyoruz

    En Çok Okunanlar

    📷
    Genel

    Akıllı Tahta
    📷
    Genel

    Tefekkür Penceresi
    Genel

    Hatay’da standımıza üst düzey ziyaret
    Mikail YAPRAK

    Meleklerin muradı ve Murat’ın melekleri..
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Yine yanlış yapıyorsunuz
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Kur’ân’ın dört esası ve ahkâm âyetleri
    Genel

    Suçun şahsîliği prensibi unutulmasın
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Tâciz, saldırı, iftira...
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Tepeden tırnağa, tırnaktan tepeye…

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.