ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
23 AĞUSTOS 2019 CUMA

Great day for democracy in Sudan

23 Ağustos 2019, Cuma 11:58
A group of Sudanese living in Turkey, shared the joy of their country's transition to democracy, visiting Yeni Asya Foundation.

A group of Sudanese living in Turkey and supporting the transition to democracy in Sudan made a statement about what happened by visiting the Yeni Asya Foundation.

Sadık Davut, Fatma El Tayyip and Kevser El Bahhari (Orakçı) made a statement on behalf of the delegation who visited YAF, saying "We would like to thank the New Asian Foundation for sharing this happiness."

Representatives of the delegation summarized the events in Sudan and the transition to democracy as follows: “The struggle for freedom that had been going on since December 2018 has resulted in the removal of Omar al-Bashir from power on April 11, giving 500 young martyrs and thousands of wounded. A military council was established.

They agreed with the opposition to form a civilian government. Thus, the people who set out with the slogans of justice, peace, freedom and democracy reached the happy end on 17 August 2019 and ensured the unity of Sudan in democracy. ”

We will contribute to strengthening democracy

The spokesperson of the group that carried out its activities at the Yeni Asya Foundation continued as follows:

Today (August 17, 2019) took place in the history of Sudan as the Day of Peace and Democracy. Sudan's transition to democracy was celebrated with the participation of Turkey, friendly countries, and representatives of the EU and the UN. We are a community of Sudanese living in Turkey that supports the transition to democracy in Sudan. We would like to thank the Yeni Asya Foundation for sharing our happiness and allowing us to come together. Together, we will contribute to strengthening democracy in Sudan in the new process. We wish to be together in our future activities.”

Adnan Deniz

Translation: Feyzanur Elif Mutlu

