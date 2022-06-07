"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

“Here I am a Muslim”

07 Haziran 2022, Salı 21:17
Information about Islam was given at the "Here I am a Muslim" event, which attracted great attention in the Netherlands. In the event, especially in cities where big cities are the majority, 100 volunteer young people distributed 10 thousand roses and brochures about Islam.

IGMG South Holland Region President Mustafa Aktalan, who distributed roses to support the volunteer youth in the event organized by the Islamic Society Milli Gorus Organization (IGMG) in 15 cities of the South Holland Region, said in a statement that their goal is to strengthen communication with Muslims and non-Muslims; to destroy prejudices by explaining Islam with roses and brochures.

Stating that the event was held across Europe, Aktalan stated that they invited non-Muslims to join the open mosque day on 28 and 29 May in mosques of IGMG South Holland Region.

Jolanda Pauw, from the Netherlands, who lives in the city of Uden, stated that the event was a very good initiative and said, "We are people living together in the same city. It doesn't matter whether people go to the mosque or go to church. This action shows that society no longer separates each other. The rose also represents love. I  passed by the mosque but never went inside. I don't know what's going on inside and what the mosque means. I will definitely read this brochure." used the phrases.

Helena Pet, who lives in Rotterdam, said: "I was positively surprised that such an action was taken. It is also very good and even more beautiful that the same event is held all over Europe. I find it very nice. I am very happy." she said.

