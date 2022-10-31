Impressed by the Adhan, the Swiss couple became Muslims: "When we saw Islam, we realized our selves"

A Swiss couple living in the Fethiye district of Muğla and affected by the adhan, became Muslims by bringing the Word of Martyrdom.

Software engineer Jeen Pierre Kern (76) and his wife nurse Fraçoise Gabrielle Berthe (62), who live in Gökben Neighborhood, are Muslim and took the names “Hasan" and "Gamze.

The Holy Qur'an was read in the ceremony held under the supervision of the Grand Mufti of Fethiye Kamil Oktay and religious officials. Then the Swiss couple brought a word of martyrdom.

The couple, who have been living as a resident in the district for about 5 years, stated that they were impressed by the sound of adhan and the worship of their neighbors.

The couple stated that they wanted to be born as a Muslim very much and said, “When we saw Islam, we realized our selves. We want to spend the rest of our lives as Muslims." said.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş