İslamic Morality

Laughing

There are three forms of laughing behavior. Laughter, laughing and smiling. Laughter is a loud laugh that attracts other people's attention. Laugh, on the other hand, is slightly lighter than the laughter that one can hear it only himself. Smile is the sweetening of one’s face so that the teeth appear slightly as if something beautiful has been seen.

According to Islamic manners, laughing loudly, especially in a way disturbing someone else is not welcome.

Narrated byAisha (ra): “I have never seen the Prophet (pbuh) laughing to an extent that one could see his palate, but (when he met with something he liked) he always used to smile only.” (Sahih al-Bukhari)

Abdullah bin Haris said that “The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) had no laughing habit but only smiling. I didn’t see anyone smiling more beautifully than him.”

(Sunan al-Tirmidhi)

İbrahim Ersoylu

Translation: Kübra Şimşek

