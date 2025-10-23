"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
Israel Is Spreading ‘Islamophobia’

23 Ekim 2025, Perşembe 13:37
American writers and journalists stated that Islamophobia is deliberately promoted as a strategy linked to Israeli policies.

ISTANBUL – MEHTAP YILDIRIM YUKSELTEN

 

U.S. author Scott Horton drew attention to Israel’s influence on Washington’s foreign policy, saying, “The only reason Islam is a problem for us is because of Israel.”

According to Horton, the roots of Islamophobia lie not in security concerns, but in Israel’s goal of protecting its interests in the region.

Journalist Ana Kasparian also pointed out the manipulation within Western media, saying:

“I didn’t know that Muslims believe in Jesus (peace be upon him) as a Prophet. They manipulate Americans so that they hate and fear Muslims. This way, it becomes easier for the U.S. government to help Israelis kill Palestinians and steal their property. That’s what all of this is about.”

A Campaign to Defame Muslims

Turkish-American journalist Cenk Uygur said,

“They make Americans hate all Muslims. So when Israel kills them and takes their land, people say, ‘What can I do? They’re terrorists anyway.’ A massive propaganda campaign has been carried out in this country to defame Muslims.”

‘Islamophobia’ Supported by Leaked Document

Journalist Ryan Grim referred to a document allegedly belonging to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating:

“We obtained a very interesting document, reportedly funded by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and leaked to us. The document suggested increasing public Islamophobia.”

The assessments of these American writers and journalists reveal that the growing Islamophobia in the West has been deliberately turned into a political tool by Israel to justify its occupation in Palestine.

What Is Islamophobia?

Literally meaning “fear of Islam,” the term Islamophobia has become a globally recognized concept today.

It refers to “hostility toward Islam, fear of Islam, hatred and resentment against Muslims,” particularly in the West.

The term embodies baseless anger, enmity, othering, discrimination, and exclusion against Islam and Muslims — all of which serve to legitimize violence.

This phenomenon deeply affects Muslim societies in every field.

In the West — especially in the United States and Europe — the fear and hatred toward Muslims are often used to portray the rightful struggle of the Palestinians as “terrorism.”

