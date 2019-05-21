"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
21 MAYIS 2019 SALI

Muslim Prayer Room at Georgetown University

21 Mayıs 2019, Salı 10:26
Masjid al-”amoodayn is the name of the Muslim Prayer Room at Georgetown University. Georgetown's Masjid of the Two Pillars is located in the basement of the Copley Residence Hall.

The name of the mosque is derived from the two Byzantine-style columns that were among several religious artifacts donated by the university when the room was converted in 1987. Mohamed Zakariya, American calligrapher and designer of the “Eid Greetings” U.S. postage stamp, designed the interior of the room in 2003.

The Copley Muslim Prayer Room provides five daily congregational prayers for the students, faculty, staff, and visitors of Georgetown University. In addition to these worship services, Friday prayers, Qiyam Al-Layls, and faith activities, such as weekly halaqahs, Islamic lecture series, and Ramadan iftars are conducted at various times during the academic year

 

