PARLIAMENT IS THE HEART OF THE NATION

The nation and the parliament are dominant, the government is the servant. The power must be in the hands of the parliament. Deputy is free and should not be under any influence. I am absolutely against despotısm.

***

On his 62nd Anniversary of his death, we commemorate Bediüzzaman Said Nursi with mercy.

On the Day of Judgment: The ink of scholars and the blood of martyrs will be measured; The ink of scholars is heavier than the blood of martyrs. - Hadith-i Sharif.

Cartoonist: İbrahim Özdabak

Translated by Onur Nizam