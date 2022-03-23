"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
23 MART 2022 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 53

PARLIAMENT IS THE HEART OF THE NATION

23 Mart 2022, Çarşamba 10:00
The nation and the parliament are dominant, the government is the servant. The power must be in the hands of the parliament. Deputy is free and should not be under any influence. I am absolutely against despotısm.

***

On his 62nd Anniversary of his death, we commemorate Bediüzzaman Said Nursi with mercy. 

On the Day of Judgment: The ink of scholars and the blood of martyrs will be measured; The ink of scholars is heavier than the blood of martyrs. - Hadith-i Sharif.

Cartoonist: İbrahim Özdabak
Translated by Onur Nizam

Okunma Sayısı: 169
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Ukrayna, Rusya'nın saldırılarında 121 çocuğun öldüğünü açıkladı

    İki yılın ardından Kabe ve Mescid-i Nebevi'de ramazan ayında itikaf yapılabilecek

    Benzin ve motorine zam kararı

    Zelenskiy: Rusya ile müzakereler zor ve tartışmalı olarak devam ediyor

    Pentagon'a göre Ukrayna, Rusya’ya karşı savaşı kazanabilir

    TÜİK, işsizlik rakamlarını açıkladı

    Suriyeli İslam Alimi ve Mütefekkir Ramazan el Butî: Dinin siyasete alet edilmesi İslam'a zarar verdi

    Faslı Bilim Adamı Prof. Dr. Taha Abdurrahman: Bediüzzaman düşünce dünyasında inkılap yaptı

    Prof. Dr. Nilüfer Göle: Dinin unutturulmasını Bediüzzaman önledi

    Ezher Üniversitesi Eski Rektörü: Risale-i Nur ihlâsla yazıldı ve yayıldı

    ''Said Nursî, materyalizmi mağlûp etti''

    Dünyanın manevî buhranlarına çare Risale-i Nurlardır

    Ali Uçar’ın kazada Şehit olmadan önceki konuşmasından: “Ey Nur Talebeleri, gecikmeseydiniz bunlar olmazdı”

    Prof. Dr. Şerif Mardin: Said Nursî’de dayatma yok, katılım ve müzakere var

    Kur’an nuru ile zamanın ruhunu okuyan bir şahsiyet olarak Bediüzzaman

    İslamî demokrasi formülü Said Nursî’de

    18 yaşında Müslüman olan Yusuf Nurlan (Artur Thomas): Risale-i Nur eserleri tam bir elmas gibi

    Meclis Milletin kalbidir

    Mühimmat sevki sırasındaki patlamada yaralanan 2 polis Şehit oldu

    Faslı Bilim Adamı Muhammed Sunusi: Bediüzzaman ümidini hiç kaybetmedi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Ahmet BATTAL

    Rahat olun, hazır olun…
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Parlamenter Sisteme Said Nursi Bakışı: Millet ve Meclis hâkim, hükümet hizmetkârdır
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Dünya Risale-i Nur’a muhtaçtır
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Ölüm günü ölümsüz hakikatler
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Bediüzzaman’a kulak vermek
    Rüstem GARZANLI

    Âlimler Bediüzzaman için ne diyor?
    Mikail YAPRAK

    Üstada “Bediüzzaman” ünvanının verilmesi
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Mebusan hâkim, hükûmet hizmetkârdır

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.