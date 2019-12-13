Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (3)

In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given.

The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 3: RİSALE-İ NUR AND MEDICINE

Participants:

• Prof. Dr. Sedat Koçak (Chairman) • Dr. Aytekin Coşkun (Secretary) • Prof. Dr. Ömer Önbaş • Prof. Dr. İlker Çamkerten • Dr. Senai Demirci • Dr. Ramazan Danışman • Dr. Celal Ayral • Dr. Mehmet Tayyip Aslan • Dr. Mustafa Gönüllü • Dr. Muhammed Yasin Özer

Presenter: Aytekin Coşkun

1- According to Risale-i Nur, the most valuable service to life is to work for this mortal life in a way that would result in an eternal life

. A physician offers prescriptions from Quran’s pharmacy for the material and spiritual afflictions of humanity. Individuals working with this understanding also carry the identity of a spiritual physician.

2- Medicine is a science and an art. As every science has a perfection, the ultimate and truth of medicine is based on the Name of Healer (Shafi).

3- The human body is an antique art of God Almighty (Cenab-ı Hakk) and is a holy build. It is a small sample of the universe. The physician should be approach illnesses and patients with compassion and his/her art, be respectful to the body, and perform his/her art according to his/her interlocutor.

4- The increasing autoimmune diseases are the destruction of the body’s own defense system. The equivalence of this situation in social life is the spread of disapprobation and back-biting in the society. And this disrupts the brotherhood and fellowship which are the foundations of the unity of the society and the consciousness of being us.

5- The method of the protection of the brotherhood such as the compensation system in the body is to act with this principle “How a person’s one hand does not compete with other hand, one eye does not refute the other eye, the tongue does not object to the ear, the heart does not see the fault of the soul, maybe they replenish each other’s deficiency, cover the flaws, succour, assist their duties” and to apply this into social life.

6- Risale-i Nur is the health of the body. It always suggests to be mediocre in the emotions of reason, anger and desire. It prevents the settling of sicknesses and diseases by keeping one away from exaggeration and understatement.

