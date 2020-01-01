Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (5)

In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given.

The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 5: RİSALE-İ NUR AND CREATION

Participants:

•Prof. Dr. Huseyin Uzun (Chairman) • Mustafa Akca (Secretary) • Prof. Dr. İdris Mehmetoglu • Assoc. Prof. Dr. Omer Seyfettin Sevinc • Dr. İbrahim Feyyaz Naldemir • Dr. Omer Morgul • Caner Kutlu • Ahmet Dursun • Abdullah Eracıkbas • Hasan Tollu •Osman Erkut

The curriculum must be reconstructed with a perspective that shows that everything is an artwork of Allah (swt).

The Risale-i Nur’s perspective towards the truth of creation, must be relayed to the community, using the language of science and art. In this way it will be possible to cure atheism and deism,which are spiritual sicknesses threatening the youth.

Presenter: Prof. Dr. Huseyin Uzun

1- The fact that nothing is unnessesary, without purpose, without wisdom- not humans, not living nor non-living creations, entails that there is a Being that has absolute knowledge, will and power.

2- The science of medicine is a means of faith-based contemplation and shows the secrets of creation. It establishes the fine art in the creation of the human being and invites people to try to grasp Allah’s (swt) greatness, for them to state how beautifully things have been created and for them to see truths that bring about a sense of wonder.

3- The smalles part of all living beings is the cell. Although the cell is made up of non-living molecules, it is living itself. For molecules which are non-living, do not have the capacity to reason and are unconscious to become living cannot be anything other than the work of Allah (swt) who is Hayy (The one from whom all life arises).

4- The Risalei-nur disproves the insane nonsense that disbelieving philosophers spew, that creation coincidentally came about by themselves or from nature. It proves that the Creator of All is who created everything.

Translation: Nisa Okur

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya – Yeni Asya