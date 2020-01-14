Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (6)

In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given. The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 6: HEALTH OF THE SOUL AND BODY IN RİSALE-İ NUR

Participants:

• Yasemin Yaşar (Chairman) • Betül Doğruer (Secretary) • Dilek Yavuz • Şeyma Coşkun • Tuğba Azılı Işın • Dolunay Coşkun • Nurenda Coşkun • Hatice Erkut • Satı Kaya • Sümeyye Yıldız • Hanife Işık Işın

Said Nursî, who carries the perception of life that is confined to a narrow area of Medicine beyond birth and death, has made the science of Medicine a means for people to get to know themselves more closely. Each work of Bediüzzaman, which deals with the spirit world of man in all its details, has the nature of a therapy room.

Presenter: Dr. Muhtar Özsoy

1- Risale-i Nur presented death, a universal reality, as a method of therapy with positive effects on one's mental health.

2- By keeping up with the wisdom wheels of the universe through worship, man will maintain his physical and mental health.

3- Worship affects mental health positively by changing our perspective on the concepts of death, separation, disease and calamity, which are the causes of our spiritual wounds.

4- Although the effort to get rid of the agonizing questions of the mind with the strategies of escape to drunkenness and fun provides instant relief, it narrows the life space of the person in the long run. For this reason, following a guide to life in accordance with the wisdom of creation is a necessity for every person who wants peace.

5- Children who grow up unrestrained and loveless can love nothing but themselves and become deprived of the feeling of love.Bediüzzaman stated that the ego must undergo strict decency as an antidote to the epidemic of narcissism in our society.

6- Waste causes loss of sensitivity. Fasting, conviction, hypocrisy and economics increase people's awareness of blessings.

Translation: Ethem Erbaş

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya – Yeni Asya