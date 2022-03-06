Seedorf: Thank you to everyone who celebrated my joining the Islamic family

Clarence Seedorf, a Dutch former footballer who played for Milan in Italy for many years, has announced that he became a Muslim.

Seedorf stated on ınstagram account that he was very happy to have joined Islam and he thanked to everyone who celebrated his joining the Islamic family.

Seedorf said, "I especially thank Sophia, who introduced and taught me about Islam."

Seedorf, who stated that he would not use a new name as he became a Muslim, said that he would continue to use the name given by his parents.

During his playing career, he played for Ajax in his country, Real Madrid in Spain, Sampdoria in Italy, Inter, Milan and Botafogo in Brazil. In his coaching career, he had worked for Deportivo, as well as Milan and the Chinese team Shenzhen.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş