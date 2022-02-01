Thai citizen Phoemphıphat, converted her religion into Islam and changed her name as “Asma”

Thai citizen Pornkaew Phoemphıphat living in the Çorlu district of Tekirdağ Province became a Muslim during a prayer ceremony held at the Mufti office.

Pornkaew Phoemphıphat after reading the English translation of the Holy Qur’an, researching and exploring the Islamism, then decided to convert her religion into Islam.

With the guidance of her friends, after completion the required formalities, Phoemphıphat, applied to the District Mufti of Corlu to become a Muslim.

A conversion ceremony was held in the Çorlu Mufti Office. At the ceremony, Mufti Dr. Mevlut Haliloglu has informed Phoemphıphat about the basic principles of the Islamic religion then by reciting Confession of Faith (the kalima shahadah) she converted her religion into Islam and changed her name as Asma in the presence of witnesses.

Mufti of Corlu Dr. Mevlut Haliloglu gave Phoemphıphat a religion conversion certificate and a Holy Qur’an with a book of Islamic Catechism and various documents as a gift.

Asma Phoemphıphat, in her statement, said that she had Muslim friends around her and she felt a love for the Islamism in the heart since her childhood.

Translated by Özden Atukeren