"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
25 EYLÜL 2021 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 52

Catholic priest converts to Islam and changed his name to Ismail - ''I cried for hours"

25 Eylül 2021, Cumartesi 11:13
Before converting to Islam, Fenter taught religion classes at universities in US for 10 years

A Catholic priest from the US, who was influenced by 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet, and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, converted to Islam and changed his name to Ismail.

Born in 1955 in the US state of North Carolina and raised in Los Angeles, Craig Victor Fenter went to a Catholic school at the request of his family and became a pastor.

Before converting to Islam, Fenter taught religion classes at US universities for a decade.

But in time, he began to have a feeling of spiritual void. In 2004, he crossed paths with Esin Celebi Bayru, Rumi's 22nd generation granddaughter, during a program in the US.

After learning about Rumi and Islam, he visited Konya in 2005 at Bayru's invitation, watched Seb-i Arus -- the “wedding night” when Rumi reaches God -- ceremonies.

Fenter, very impressed by stories, the Sufi dance known as the Sema ceremony, and the spiritual atmosphere during ceremonies, converted to Islam in 2006.

Religion very important to my family

Speaking to Anadolu Agency about his conversion to Islam, Ismail Fenter said he was raised as a Christian since childhood.

"Religion was very important to my family. My grandmother wanted me to be a pastor. I went to the seminary to learn the priesthood," he said, adding that he used to go to church every Sunday.

He said many things did not make sense to him then.

"I believed in God but something wasn't right. The information I was trying to teach my students afterwards didn't make any sense to me. So I spent most of my life searching. I used to teach at the seminary, but I didn't believe in what I was teaching."

"I quit and left the church. I went back to California with my family and became interested in music. There was a lot in music, but my heart was empty. People's applause was great, but something was missing," Fenter noted.

He went on to say that with the advice of a teacher, he met Bayru, who was in San Francisco for a program.

"I told her: 'I feel myself at the bottom of the ocean.' I said: 'I don't know where the treasure is.' She said to me: 'You have already found the treasure because you sought it.' This sentence impressed me a lot. Then, on Bayru's invitation, I came to (Turkey's central province of) Konya in December 2005 and watched the Seb-i Arus ceremonies," Fented added.

Fenter also said he felt something "special" while watching the whirling dervishes, noting that they also went to the Mevlana Museum when he was in Konya.

My heart ripped open

In Konya, Fenter also took lessons on Islam and Sufism from Nadir Karnibuyuk, a Sufi teacher he met at the ceremonies.

"I stopped and watched him (Karnibuyuk) and looked around while he was praying. ... Then he called me to pray (as well). Not knowing what to do, I walked towards the 'Niyaz penceresi' (wishing window)," said Fenter, adding that he started praying.

"Then something happened. I don't know what happened, but I was stunned. I felt like my heart was ripped open and I was crying. ... I felt like Rumi was calling me. I cried for hours."

At that moment, Fenter said he felt like that place was where he needed to be.

"Rumi's way is the way of Prophet Mohammed, I knew that this was the truth, I became a Muslim the next year," he added.

He then visited Konya every year, as he believed that this was the right place that he can learn more about Rumi.

Following Rumi's path is different from living in the US, he stressed, saying that he then decided to move to Konya, after a conversation with a young man.

"One night, a young dervish (Rumi follower) asked about my family and I said: 'My parents are dead.' He looked at me and said: 'We are your family.'

"That was one of the most important things someone told me. That's why I kept coming to Konya, and then settled there," he added.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 156
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Yemen'in geçici başkenti Aden, karanlığa gömüldü

    Edirne, Kırklareli ve Tekirdağ'da vaka sayıları yükselişte

    Şehit askerimiz Faruk Eser dualarla uğurlanıyor

    '5 büyük zincir market için ticaret müfettişleri görevlendirildi'

    Anayasa kasten ihlâl ediliyor

    Hasta komşularının yardımına koştular

    9 ayda salgın bitebilir

    La Palma Adası'nda uçuşlar durduruldu

    'Suriye'de ölümleri teyit edilenlerin sayısı 350 bin, gerçek rakam ise bunun çok üzerinde'

    Altay, Beşiktaş'ı yenerek maç fazlasıyla lider oldu

    Her 100 bin kişide görülen vaka sayıları paylaşıldı

    Son 24 saatte 221 kişi vefat etti

    İsrail askerleri 10 yaşındaki çocuğu ''vahşice'' darp ederek gözaltına aldı

    Lütufmuş gibi gösteriyorlar

    Bebeklere aşı skandalına suç duyurusu

    BM: Mültecilerin geri dönmesi için Suriye uygun ülke değil

    Mescid-i Aksa çağrısı

    Karamollaoğlu: Türk ekonomisi iflâs etti

    Yunanistan'a Cuma namazı tepkisi

    Yeni zamlara tahammül kalmadı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Anayasa kasten ihlâl ediliyor
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    İmam-hatip meselesi
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Yeneroğlu farkı
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Allah’a abd olana, her şey hizmetkâr olur
    Genel

    9 ayda salgın bitebilir
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Cemaatlerin faydaları
    Genel

    Hasta komşularının yardımına koştular
    Rukiye Anar

    Öfkeyi yutmak

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.