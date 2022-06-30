Sharing of Risale-i Nur from the famous atheist

Famous atheist Biology Professor Richard Dawkins, known for his anti-God and anti-religious books like “The God Delusion”, shared with his followers the English version of a sentence of Risale-i Nur in Nature Treatise on his Twitter account.

Seeing a tweet by Dawkins criticizing the proofs of faith, a Turkish user named Oğuz Düzgün wrote the English translation of the sentence “Yes, the tiny body of a fly is connected with most of the elements and causes in the universe; indeed, it is a summary of them.”;mentioned in the Nature Treatise Second Impossibility; citing Dawkins.

Richard Dawkins, who saw this post, liked this sentence taken from the Nature Treatise and retweeted it to his followers, whose number is around 2 million 900 thousand. With this tweet, which Dawkins delivered to thousands of atheist followers at the same time, he unwittingly shared a sentence from the Risale-i Nur, which tells the truths of faith.

Expressions of Surprise

Hundreds of Dawkins followers, on the other hand, shared that they fell from absolute disblief to doubting unblief in the face of these expressions taken from the Nature Treatise. Some of the followers who were affected by this post asked “Is this a scientific claim, a philosophical point of view, an opinion?”, “Correct!”, “Can I say amen?”. It was noteworthy that they expressed their astonishment with their tweets.



Translated by Ekrem Başçı