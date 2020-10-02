"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
2 EKİM 2020 CUMA - YIL: 51

SIXTH REMEDY / Message for the Sick

02 Ekim 2020, Cuma 11:25
O sick person who complains about his suffering!

I say to you: think of your past life and remember the pleasurable and happy days and the distressing and troublesome times. For sure, you will either say "Oh!" or "Ah!" That is, your heart and tongue will either say "All praise and thanks be to God!", or "Alas and alack!" Note carefully, what makes you exclaim "Praise and thanks be to God!" is thinking of the pains and calamities that have befallen you; it induces a sort of pleasure so that your heart offers thanks. For the passing of pain is a pleasure. With the passing of pains and calamities, a legacy of pleasure is left in the spirit, which on being aroused by thinking, pours forth from the spirit with thanks.

What makes you exclaim "Alas and alack!" are the pleasurable and happy times you have experienced in the former times, which, with their passing leave a legacy of constant pain in your spirit. Whenever you think of them, the pain is again stimulated, causing regret and sorrow to pour forth.

Since one day's illicit pleasure sometimes causes a year's suffering in the spirit, and with the pain of a fleeting day's illness are many days' pleasure and recompense in addition to the pleasure at being relieved at its passing and saved from it, think of the result of this temporary illness with which you are now afflicted, and of the merits of its inner face. Say: "All is from God! This too will pass!", and offer thanks instead of complaining.

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî / The Flashes / The Twenty-Fifth Flash

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

Okunma Sayısı: 114
