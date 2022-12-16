The Great Islamic Scholar and Contemplator Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi is remembered with prayers

Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi (Radiyallahu Anh), one of the great Islamic Scholars, is commemorated with prayer and mercy on the occasion of events and ceremonies in Konya on the 749th year of his death.

The Great Islamic Scholar and Thinker Bediuzzaman Said Nursi, the Author of Risale-i Nur, the Commentary of the Qur'an of our century, said, “If Hadrat-i Mevlana had come in my time, he would have written Risale-i Nur. If I had come to Hazrat Mevlana on time, I would have written Masnavi. At that time, the service was in the Masnevi style. Now it is in the Risale-i Nur style. the concise statements in the form of "both Great Scholars emphasize that they are carrying the Correct Islam and the Islam-worthy accuracy to every area of their lives and performing a tecdid duty as a means of bringing the straight and luminous line of the Century of Bliss to the people of the ages in which they are located.



Bediuzzaman Said Nursi

In this context, the 749th Anniversary of Hazrat Mevlana, organized with the theme of “Friendship Time” at the Mevlana Cultural Center. The third day of the International Commemoration Ceremonies for the Anniversary of the Shooting began with the recitation of the Noble Qur'an.

At the ceremony where the artist Ahmet Özhan gave a sufi music concert, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Konya Turkish Sufi Music Ensemble performed the Sema Ayin-i Şeri at the ferahfeza office of Ismail Dede Efendi.

Local and foreign tourists who filled the hall followed the Sema show with interest.

The Shebiarus programs will end on December 17th.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş