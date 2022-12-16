"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
17 ARALIK 2022 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 53

The Great Islamic Scholar and Contemplator Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi is remembered with prayers

16 Aralık 2022, Cuma 22:32
Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi (Radiyallahu Anh), one of the great Islamic Scholars, is commemorated with prayer and mercy on the occasion of events and ceremonies in Konya on the 749th year of his death.

The Great Islamic Scholar and Thinker Bediuzzaman Said Nursi, the Author of Risale-i Nur, the Commentary of the Qur'an of our century, said, “If Hadrat-i Mevlana had come in my time, he would have written Risale-i Nur. If I had come to Hazrat Mevlana on time, I would have written Masnavi. At that time, the service was in the Masnevi style. Now it is in the Risale-i Nur style. the concise statements in the form of "both Great Scholars emphasize that they are carrying the Correct Islam and the Islam-worthy accuracy to every area of their lives and performing a tecdid duty as a means of bringing the straight and luminous line of the Century of Bliss to the people of the ages in which they are located.


Bediuzzaman Said Nursi

In this context, the 749th Anniversary of Hazrat Mevlana, organized with the theme of “Friendship Time” at the Mevlana Cultural Center. The third day of the International Commemoration Ceremonies for the Anniversary of the Shooting began with the recitation of the Noble Qur'an.

At the ceremony where the artist Ahmet Özhan gave a sufi music concert, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Konya Turkish Sufi Music Ensemble performed the Sema Ayin-i Şeri at the ferahfeza office of Ismail Dede Efendi.

Local and foreign tourists who filled the hall followed the Sema show with interest.

The Shebiarus programs will end on December 17th.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

Okunma Sayısı: 156
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Bu karar, hem hukuka hem de ülkeye zarar verir

    Şanlıurfa'dan acı haber: Sulama kanalına devrilen minibüsteki 9 göçmen öldü

    Yargıdan çifte standart kararlar

    Liderlerden vurucu cümleler

    Sandıkları çalmaya karar verdiler

    Şehit Üsteğmen Tunahan Yavuz, Bursa'da dualarla uğurlandı

    Burs ve Öğrenim Kredisi sonuçları belli oldu

    BM'den dünyaya çağrı: Lübnan'daki Suriyelilerin yüzde 90'ı insani yardıma muhtaç

    Thodex davasında son durum

    İşten çıkarmalar başladı

    Doktor başına 874 hasta

    Çevrim İçi Açık Öğretim Sınavında 6 milyon testten 60 bini iptal edildi

    Alışveriş alışkanlıkları kökten değişti

    Yabancı yatırımcıya engel

    AB: Yargının bağımsız olmadığı teyit edildi

    6’lı Masa’nın eli güçlendi

    Savcı cezayı az buldu, kararı temyiz etti

    Şişli'de bir alışveriş merkezinde yangın çıktı

    Fransa'daki yangında 5'i çocuk 10 kişi öldü

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Gerekçesiz red, tartışmalı karar
    Genel

    Bu karar, hem hukuka hem de ülkeye zarar verir
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Oy alanı oyalayan o yalanın ahmakları
    Misbah ERATİLLA

    Bediüzzaman ve Adilcevazlı Kürt Bekir
    Yasemin YAŞAR

    Ahiret inancımı sorguluyorum
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Yenilenmeyen yenilir!
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Cevher İLHAN

    Yaman çelişkili çifte standart!
    Sebahattin YAŞAR

    “Beyanat ve Tenvirler”i okuyalım - 1
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Adalet müessesesi hiçbir cereyana kapılmaz

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.