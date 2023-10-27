"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

There was a reaction to the banning of pro-Palestinian demonstrations

27 Ekim 2023, Cuma 17:39
More than 100 Jewish artists, writers and scientists living in Germany reacted to the prohibition of pro -Palestinian demonstrations in the country.

In a letter published in the German Tageszeitung (TAZ), more than 100 Jewish artists, writers and scientists called for freedom of peace and expression.

"We, the Jewish artists, writers and scientists living in Germany, who have signed below, in this letter, this month, this month after the terrible violence in Israel and Palestine, we condemn disturbing measures against democratic public." The expression was used.

The letter pointed out that states and urban administrations throughout Germany ban pro -Palestinian demonstrations and punish demonstrations such as 'Youth against racism' and 'Jews of Berlin against violence in the Middle East'. " was told.

The letter stated that an Israeli Jewish woman was detained for carrying a banner condemning the war of her country and the police did not offer convincing defense for these decisions.

In the letter that the police reported that almost all cancellation decisions, including the prohibition of meetings organized by Jewish groups, cited the direct danger of the disposal of the people provocative, anti -Semitic slogans, these allegations serve to suppress legitimate and non -violent political views that may include criticism of Israel. " was recorded.

In the letter, it was stated that "attempts to resist arbitrary restrictions were met with indiscriminate violence", and that people of immigrant origin were targeted in various regions of Germany, and civilians were harassed, detained and beaten, often under "fabricated" excuses.

The letter reminded that Palestinian flags and wearing the scarf symbolizing Palestine were banned in schools, and noted that these civil rights violations did not cause a reaction among Germany's cultural elite.

It was said in the letter that "We, as Jews, reject these excuses for racist violence and express our full solidarity with our Arab, Muslim and especially Palestinian neighbors," 

In the letter, Jewish intellectuals called on Germany to comply with its constitutional obligations regarding freedom of expression and the right to assembly.

Berlin police have not allowed solidarity demonstrations with Palestinians since October 11, saying, "Rallies to be held in different districts of Berlin in solidarity with Palestine and marches on the same subject, as well as all events that replace them, have been banned on the grounds that they pose a threat to public security and order."

