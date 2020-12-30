"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

TWELFTH REMEDY / Message for the Sick

30 Aralık 2020, Çarşamba 11:15
O sick person who due to illness cannot perform his worship and invocations and feels grief at the deprivation!

Know that it is stated in a Hadith that "A pious believer who due to illness cannot perform the invocations he normally regularly performs, receives an equal reward." {[*]: Bukhari, Jihad 134; Musnad iv, 410, 418.} On an ill person carrying out his obligatory worship as far as it is possible with patience and relying on God, during that time of severe illness, the illness takes the place of Sunna worship-and in sincere form.

Moreover, illness makes a person understand his impotence and weakness. It causes him to offer supplication both verbally and through the tongue of his impotence and weakness. Almighty God bestowed on man a boundless impotence and infinite weakness so that he would perpetually seek refuge at the Divine Court and beseech and supplicate. According to the meaning of the verse,

Say: Your Sustainer would not concern Himself with you if it was not for your prayers; {[*]: Qur'an, 25:77.}

that is, "what importance would you have if you did not offer prayer and supplication?", the wisdom in man's creation and reason for his value is sincere prayer and supplication. Since one cause of this is illness, from this point of view it should not be complained about, but God should be thanked for it, and the tap of supplication which illness opens should not be closed by regaining health.

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî / The Flashes / The Twenty-Fifth Flash

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

