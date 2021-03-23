"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
23 MART 2021 SALI - YIL: 52

We commemorate Bediüzzaman Said Nursî with mercy

23 Mart 2021, Salı 11:21
We commemorate with mercy the 61th anniversary of Bediüzzaman Said Nursî's passing away.

“When iman becomes perfected freedom will shine. That is the Golden Age...”

Bediüzzaman  Said Nursî / The Debates

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

***

A brochure about Said Nursi and Risale-i Nur

 

The brochure called "Who is Bediuzzaman Said Nursi? What is Risale-i Nur? " is prepared in English and published on our website.

We would like to acknowledge the support and sponsorship of YUHIB.

The ones who are interested in can download and share the soft copy free of charge.

The published hard copy can be delivered upon your request.

"Who is Bediuzzaman Said Nursi? What is Risale-i Nur? "

 

