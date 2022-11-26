World Cup fans meet Islam

The Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Doha, the capital of Qatar, has become the focus of attention of 2022 FIFA World Cup fans who want to get to know Islam.

Multilingual male and female preachers at the mosque explain the religion and tolerance of Islam to foreign tourists. At the door of the mosque, there are electronic boards about Islam in more than 30 languages that visitors can view on their phones, while booklets promoting Islam in different languages are distributed to those who want it.

Tourists, who come to Qatar from different countries to watch the World Cup, encounter Hadith-i Sharifs of the Prophet Muhammad -Aleyhissalatu Vesselam- explaining the importance of good deeds on the walls of many streets.

Translated by Ekrem Başçı