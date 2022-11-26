"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
26 KASIM 2022 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 53

World Cup fans meet Islam

26 Kasım 2022, Cumartesi 14:47
The Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Doha, the capital of Qatar, has become the focus of attention of 2022 FIFA World Cup fans who want to get to know Islam.

Multilingual male and female preachers at the mosque explain the religion and tolerance of Islam to foreign tourists. At the door of the mosque, there are electronic boards about Islam in more than 30 languages that visitors can view on their phones, while booklets promoting Islam in different languages are distributed to those who want it.

Tourists, who come to Qatar from different countries to watch the World Cup, encounter Hadith-i Sharifs  of the Prophet Muhammad -Aleyhissalatu Vesselam- explaining the importance of good deeds on the walls of many streets.

Translated by Ekrem Başçı

Okunma Sayısı: 56
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Piyade Uzman Çavuş Mustafa Yıldız, Pençe-Kilit bölgesinde şehit oldu

    Seçime ayarlı ÖSYM hatası

    Depremde sokaklar evlerden daha güvenli olmayacak

    Konya'da bir barınaktaki korkunç iddialara ilişkin 2 şüpheli tutuklandı

    Sürücülere "kış lastiği" uyarısı

    100 milyar dolar kaybetti

    Deprem paraları nereye harcandı?

    Katar, Dünya Kupası'na veda etti

    Yüzde 123’lük zam kabul edilemez

    Enflasyon, Türkiye’nin kendi politikası

    Riskli yapılar acilen dönüştürülmeli

    Endonezya'daki depremde ölü sayısı 310'a yükseldi

    Başörtüsü AKP’nin elinde enstrüman oldu

    500 İmam Hatip ve Müezzin görevlendirilecek

    Erdoğan, Haccı boykot edecekti

    Konut fiyatları 4-5 misli arttı

    KİPTAŞ’tan teklif: Riskli yapılar için de kampanya düzenlenmeli

    İstiklal Caddesi’ne yeni tedbirler ve yasaklar geldi

    Stoltenberg: İsveç veya Finlandiya'ya saldırı olursa tepki verecegiz

    Çin gemileri Japon kara sularına girdi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Mehmetçik seçim hesaplarına alet edilemez
    Genel

    Seçime ayarlı ÖSYM hatası
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    “Bir belâdan çekininiz ki, geldiği vakit zalimlere mahsus kalmaz”
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Kendini inkâr” çarkları…
    Genel

    Piyade Uzman Çavuş Mustafa Yıldız, Pençe-Kilit bölgesinde şehit oldu
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Kendinizi kimin yerine koyuyorsunuz?
    Mustafa ÖZTÜRKÇÜ

    Mevlana Halidî’den (ra) yadigâr cübbe
    Sebahattin YAŞAR

    Affolunmaz bir cinayet
    Ali HAKKOYMAZ

    Tek tip eğitim ya da at gözlüğü
    Mehmet ÇETİN

    Mehmet Eski

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.