"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
10 MART 2020 SALI - YIL: 51

Yeni Asya and Its Mission

10 Mart 2020, Salı 13:52
Yeni Asya Newspaper started out on 21 February, 1970 with the intent and purpose of following out the goal targeted by Master Bediuzzaman Said Nursi, who was in charge of conveying the message of the Quran to this era, saying, "It is time to speak with the language of press, or I think it will come."

Yeni Asya Newspaper, which has shown the essential sensitivity in serving democracy, human rights, law and Islam since it was first published, has been continuing its objective, principled and quality publishing in order to institutionalize democratic values by sincere assimilation and make no concessions from principles of the state of law.

