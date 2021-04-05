Everyone is unique and is the leading actor in his own life scenario and writes their own stories in the book of life everyday. It is important that the story is of quality rather than long or short.

Life book of some people is long; but there are not much worthwile stories inside of it. Others, on the other hand, save hundreds of qualified and enviable stories throughout their short lives. Really What kind of a story you are writing right now!

Has spring come?

Yes!

To whom?

Take a look around you; You can not see a pessimistic and hopeless creature other than human beings. All nature is in enthusiasm and joy. Flowers bloom with enthusiasm. Birds fly with joy. The flow of the waters, the falling of the rain, the passing of the clouds like an army in the blue sky are always in enthusiasm and temptation.

So let’s get our share from this beauty and enthusiasm of nature in these spring days. Let’s clean our body, mind, heart, and soul with the scent of spring and flowers. Let’s get wet in the April rain. Thanks be toour Creator, who presented the spring to us as a bunch of roses.

REDISCOVERING FRIENDSHIP!

Let’s rediscover the love, friendship, and affection we have forgotten, and purify from grudge and dirt. If you set aside a day for yourself, the dooms day will not come, things will not get complicated, or you will not go bankrupt! Besides,earthly affairs does not end. Even if you work for days, months, years, the see arthly affairs will not end! Desires, ambitions, sorrows, future anxieties, worries … believe me, they will never end.

Don’t be afraid, set yourself free! Let your body relax a little, your soul feel the taste of freedom once again, your over whelmed heart will feel the love! Don’t let the April rain, which sprinkles every once in a while, make you nervous. Don’t be afraid to get wet! April rain will hit the spot !

NOT A SLAVE, BUT TO BEA FRIEND!

Since a human being is reverend in terms of creation, then he is worthy of kindness. Man is the honorable caliph of the earth. All creatures are at the disposal of man. Therefore, he was sent to this world not as a slave, but as a friend. In order to get to know himself and his Creator and tomature with prayer and knowledge; he should strive/strive to achieve better, beautiful, and perfect.

DO NOT WORRY ABOUT SUSTENANCE !

Sustenance is guaranteed by our Creator. One will rely on His guarantee, taste all the blessings from the halal and the most beautiful, and contemplate and be grateful. Of course, he will workso as not to be dependent on anyone, but not like a slave. Not by greed and self-destruction, not by forgetting and neglecting himself, his environment, loved ones, and his Creator. He will also work on behalf of his Creator and with the awareness that His names manifestation. He will see the beauties in the universe and the blessings he has received, will check and inspect the creatures like an inspector, and present their glorification to the Creator as a caliph.

IN THE MAQAM OF HOPE AND THANKS!

Let’s put aside hopelessness and pessimism. Let us seeour Creator’s compassion, mercy, andjustice in every event. Let’s become aware of and enjoy what we have, instead of worrying about what we do not have. Again, let’s take care of our wives, children, friends, and businesses, which are His gifts. In due course, one of our friends dies. We are also at death’s door. Let’s appreciate the value and do what is necessary before losing the beauties.

Of course, these troubles and epidemics will end. The good stories in your book of life will remain. Now, it is time to be the bodyguard of love. Now, it is time forgood stories.

May the joy of living be filled with hope and gratitude to our hearts!

Writter: M. Said Zeki