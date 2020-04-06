"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
6 NİSAN 2020 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 51

BATTLE OF UHUD

06 Nisan 2020, Pazartesi 13:37
The Battle of Uhud was held on 24 March 625 at Mount Uhud.

The Battle of Uhud took place in three phases: in the first phase, the Muslims prevailed, killing more than 20 enemies and defeating the polytheists. In the second phase, the Muslims were defeated by giving 70 martyrs because of the fact that they stopped chasing the idolaters and started to collect loot without any conclusive results and abandoned the duties of the Archer Corps, which the messenger of Allah (PBUH) ordered them not to leave their places. In the third phase, the disbanded Muslims gathered and counterattacked, stopping the enemy offensive. After the departure of the polytheists from Uhud, the messenger of Allah (PBUH) buried the martyrs without washing, in bloody clothes, two by three. He performed the funeral prayers 8 years after that date. Our Prophet's uncle is Hz.Hamza was also martyred in this battle.

Translation: Kevser Mustaş

Okunma Sayısı: 72
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Diyaliz ve böbrek nakli hastalarının salgın sürecinde dikkat etmesi gerekenler

    Yemen'deki insanlık trajedisi 6. yılında...

    BM: Karantinada artan kadına şiddeti önlemek için harekete geçin

    Ülkeler arası maske savaşını da görmüş olduk

    Erciyes Üniversitesi immün plazma çalışması başlatacak

    ABD'de üretilen koronavirüs aşısı sonbaharda dağıtılacak

    Apple cerrahi maske üretecek

    Almanya'da vaka sayısı 100 bini geçti

    Gabon'da da pangolin ve yarasaya yasak

    Üniversitelilerin nisan ayı burs ve kredileri hesaplarına yatırılmaya başladı

    Vicdanları rahatlatın

    Hazırlıksız yakalandık

    İngiltere Başbakanı hastaneye kaldırıldı

    İsrail zindanlarına SESSİZ KALMAYIN

    5.1 milyon korona işsizi

    Virüs tüketim alışkanlığını değiştirecek

    Su tasarrufuna çağrı

    Kovid-19 salgınında dünyada son 24 saat böyle geçti

    Yurt genelinde "sessizlik" hakim

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Vicdanları rahatlatın
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Susan dilsiz şeytan mıdır?
    Genel

    Hazırlıksız yakalandık
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Risk grubunda olanlar
    Yeni Asya'dan Size

    Yeni Asya’sız kalmayın
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Dünya bizi terk etmeden, biz onu kalben terk edelim
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    İmanımız tahkiki mi, taklidi mi?
    M. Said ZEKİ

    Nisan yağmuru, Yeni Asya ve evde kalmak
    Ahmet ŞAMİL

    Felâketlerden ders çıkarmak

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.