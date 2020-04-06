The Battle of Uhud was held on 24 March 625 at Mount Uhud.

The Battle of Uhud took place in three phases: in the first phase, the Muslims prevailed, killing more than 20 enemies and defeating the polytheists. In the second phase, the Muslims were defeated by giving 70 martyrs because of the fact that they stopped chasing the idolaters and started to collect loot without any conclusive results and abandoned the duties of the Archer Corps, which the messenger of Allah (PBUH) ordered them not to leave their places. In the third phase, the disbanded Muslims gathered and counterattacked, stopping the enemy offensive. After the departure of the polytheists from Uhud, the messenger of Allah (PBUH) buried the martyrs without washing, in bloody clothes, two by three. He performed the funeral prayers 8 years after that date. Our Prophet's uncle is Hz.Hamza was also martyred in this battle.

Translation: Kevser Mustaş