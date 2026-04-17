British Citizen Antony Converts to Islam

Antony, a British citizen who had been researching the religion of Islam, decided to embrace Islam and applied to the Tarsus District Mufti’s Office. Following his application, a conversion ceremony was held at the Mufti’s office under the guidance of District Mufti Murat Akçay.

During the ceremony, Antony embraced Islam by reciting the Shahada and took the name “Isa.” In his speech at the ceremony, Mufti Akçay drew attention to the universal values of Islam and stated that being a Muslim also requires living with good morals.

After the ceremony, Isa Bey was presented with a conversion certificate and a copy of the Holy Qur’an.