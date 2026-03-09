Kerstin Converts to Islam and Takes the Name “Elif”

German citizen Kerstin Struss, who lives in Gazipaşa, has embraced Islam.

At the conversion (ihtida) ceremony organized by the Gazipaşa District Mufti’s Office, it was emphasized that Islam is the religion of monotheism. Struss stated that she had researched Islam and observed that Muslims live in a spirit of solidarity, unity, and brotherhood.

She also explained that before becoming a Muslim, she fasted in order to better understand Muslims, and that as a result of all these observations, she chose Islam. After reciting the testimony of faith (shahada), Struss took the name Elif.

Elif was presented with a copy of the Holy Qur’an and its German translation.