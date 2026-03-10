"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
10 MART 2026 SALI - YIL: 57

Addiction and Freedom of the Heart - Man on the Hook of the Nafs

10 Mart 2026, Salı
Author: M. Said Çatalkaya

The greatest mistake of the modern age is confusing happiness with pleasure. Today, people spend their innate quest for endless pleasure on momentary gratifications, caught in the dopamine-driven cycle. The mechanism of the nafs is inherently addicted to pleasure. However, when this natural tendency is surrendered to algorithms and consumption, humans no longer become slaves to their own will but to pleasure.

When we consider the issue from an analytical point of view, the view we come across is as follows: the dopamine in our brain is actually a mechanism given to keep us alive and encourage us to strive. But today, the modern era is misusing this mechanism. Scrolling through a video, waiting for a post to get likes, or leveling up in a game... Each of these sends a false sense of accomplishment to the brain. As the nafs becomes accustomed to the small pleasures it obtains effortlessly, it forgets the taste of true success and contemplation that require patience. With the fleeting pleasures that Bediüzzaman described to us as "temporary delights," humanity today has become an object of addiction through the hands of screens and the market. When a person ceases to be patient, they lose their freedom.

We need to see the equation established by capitalists. The economy is no longer interested only in our money; it now targets our minds directly. Advertisements, apps, and many other types of content create a constant sense of dissatisfaction in us, constantly driving us to seek new doses. In fact, addiction isn't a side effect; it's a direct outcome targeted by this system... Because an addicted person cannot question. An addicted person is merely a consumer, having surrendered their will to the system. The nafs acts as the system's greatest ally here. An undisciplined nafs is like a fish ready to be caught on any hook. But we know that "He who knows his nafs knows his Lord," and he who cannot control his nafs is not truly free.

The culture of pleasure is raising an impatient generation. In the past, waiting for a book to be finished, a letter to arrive, or a fruit to ripen was a test that strengthened willpower. But now, waiting is seen as a waste of time, and effort as a burden. This situation also harms our spiritual lives. For worship and obedience require patience and perseverance. Those who submit to momentary pleasures find the tranquility of prostration, the peace of prayer, and the meaning of contemplation boring. This is precisely where the danger lies. Addiction blocks not only the body but also the paths of spiritual escape.

So how do we break free from this cycle? First, we must recognize the fine line between pleasure and enjoyment. Sensual pleasures are something taken from the outside and consumed until they are gone. On the other hand, spiritual delight is like a spiritual fruit that springs from within and increases as it is shared. Realizing that the glittering and artificial life the world offers us is actually a dopamine trap is half the battle to freedom. The way to strengthen our will is through letting go. Abandoning the unnecessary pursuits, pointless screen scrolling, and superfluous preoccupations that take us away from ourselves... Being able to say a small "no" is actually a great declaration of freedom.

Ultimately, it's impossible to remain neutral in this battle between nafs and dopamine. We will either take control of our will and direct this mechanism towards noble goals, or we will remain nameless addicts to this immense pleasure. We must remember that true freedom is not about opening every door to the desires of the nafs, but about holding the keys to those doors ourselves...

Translated by Ethem ERBAŞ

Okunma Sayısı: 169
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Denizli'deki depremlerle ilgili Prof. Dr. Sözbilir'den açıklama

    Yine aynı yalanı tekrarladı: "Eğer biz saldırmasaydık onlar bir hafta içinde saldıracaklardı"

    Niğde'de bir apartmanda doğal gaz patlaması oldu: 16 kişi yaralandı - ''Patlama çoğu yerden duyulmuş''

    Trump’ın yalanı çöktü

    İBB davası başladı

    Milli Savunma Bakanlığı: Türk hava sahasına giren balistik mühimmat etkisiz hale getirildi

    Denizli Buldan'da 5,1 büyüklüğünde deprem

    THY, AJet, Pegasus ve SunExpress'in Orta Doğu'daki bazı ülkelere uçuşları ertelendi

    Suudi Arabistan'da yerleşim alanına mühimmat düştü: 2 ölü, 12 yaralı

    ABD-İsrail saldırıları sonucu İsfahan’da bir radyasyon tesisinde ciddi hasar oluştu

    ABD, Doğu Pasifik'te uyuşturucu taşıdığı iddia edilen tekneyi vurdu: 6 kişi öldürüldü

    İran saldırılarını bitirme kararını Netanyahu’yla görüşüp kendisi verecek

    Yeni liderin seçilmesiyle İsrail ve ABD üslerine art arda saldırı düzenledi

    ABD-İsrail'in İran'a saldırıları Irak'ta petrol üretimini yüzde 60 düşürdü

    Zalimlerin oyunlarının parçası olmayalım

    Türkiye’nin siyasî akla ihtiyacı var

    Ali Hamaney'in oğlu Mücteba Hamaney, İran'ın yeni lideri oldu

    Kendime zor sorular: Ben kimim? Hangisiyim?

    Kaynaklar faize ve israfa gidiyor

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Denizli'deki depremlerle ilgili Prof. Dr. Sözbilir'den açıklama
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Yine aynı yalanı tekrarladı: "Eğer biz saldırmasaydık onlar bir hafta içinde saldıracaklardı"
    Genel

    Niğde'de bir apartmanda doğal gaz patlaması oldu: 16 kişi yaralandı - ''Patlama çoğu yerden duyulmuş''
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    Her keseden herkese gönül sofrası
    Genel

    Şanlıurfa'da iftar buluşması
    Genel

    Addiction and Freedom of the Heart - Man on the Hook of the Nafs

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.