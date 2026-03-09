Part 2.2 - Resurrection Audiobook - Second Indication

This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is from the Tenth Word which is about the Resurrection.
A Passage from the text:
"Is it at all possible that a perfection of beauteous artistry should not desire to make itself known by means of a herald that will draw men's gazes upon it?"