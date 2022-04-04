He went out for the match fasting and was praised

Leicester City's young defender, Wesley Fofana, fasted for the Manchester United match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The successful football player was praised for his performance.

Wesley Fofana, a 21-year-old football player from Leicester City, one of the Premier League teams, returned to the field with the Manchester United match after a short-term injury. Fofana went out for the match fasting played on the first day of Ramadan.

Fofana, who played for 90 minutes in the competition that ended in a 1-1 draw, was applauded with his performance.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said of Fofana:

“It's incredible that he gave such a performance without eating or drinking anything. He played in the most accurate way and showed everyone what a top player he is.”