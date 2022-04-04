"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
4 NİSAN 2022 PAZARTESİ

He went out for the match fasting and was praised

04 Nisan 2022, Pazartesi 13:07
Leicester City's young defender, Wesley Fofana, fasted for the Manchester United match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The successful football player was praised for his performance.

 Wesley Fofana, a 21-year-old football player from Leicester City, one of the Premier League teams, returned to the field with the Manchester United match after a short-term injury.  Fofana went out  for the match fasting played on the first day of Ramadan.

 Fofana, who played for 90 minutes in the competition that ended in a 1-1 draw, was applauded with his performance.

 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said of Fofana:

 “It's incredible that he gave such a performance without eating or drinking anything.  He played in the most accurate way and showed everyone what a top player he is.”

