ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
22 KASIM 2019 CUMA - YIL: 50

İslamic Morality

22 Kasım 2019, Cuma 01:25
The Muslim person takes care not to harm people, animals, plants and even inanimate beings with good health by reflecting the peace and beauty in his heart to his environment.

In any case, one should stay away from the things that will disturb someone else. Polluting gardens, roads, countryside, waters, air and natural landscapes, throwing trash and dirt on the ground is unbecoming to the honor and dignity of humanity. The Muslim person thinks that someone else will be disturbed from the polluted place and that the beauty of the environment will deteriorate. He/She doesn't throw the pollutants such as kernels, nuts, peanut shells, bottles, canned boxes, papers packages waste and cigarette stub into the streets or picnic places on the contray, he throws them in the trash when he sees them. This is a requirement of perfecting faith. Because the Prophet (peace be upon him) had accepted the abolition of something that disturbed people as a branch of faith. And told people that he did not like those who persecuted people.

İbrahim Ersoylu

Translation: Zeynep Göver

