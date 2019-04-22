"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
25 NİSAN 2019 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 50

Muslim scholars lament horrific tragedy in Sri Lanka

22 Nisan 2019, Pazartesi 17:19
Muslim scholars have lamented the horrific tragedy in Sri Lanka attacks on Easter Sunday in which at least 207 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

“Sick to my stomach. Praying for the victims and families, and all of our Christian brothers and sisters in humanity. We cannot let this evil win. #SriLankaAttacks,” Omar Suleiman wrote on Facebook.

Eight explosions took place on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, including in three Christian churches and three hotels, some commonly used by foreign visitors.

In addition to those who were killed at least 450 were wounded, according to officials with police, the Colombo Hospital, and St. Sebastian Church.

One of the churches struck by the attack was St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, which is located about an hour north of the country’s capital of Colombo, ABC News reported.

St. Anthony’s Shrine, a Catholic church in Colombo, and Zion Church, in Batticaloa, were also attacked. Colombo, the country’s capital is located on the western side of the island nation, while Batticaloa is on the eastern shore.

Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel, and Kingsbury Hotel, all located in Colombo, were targeted in the bombings. All are popular with foreigners.

The victims were also mourned by prominent Muslim scholar Sheikh Yasir Qadhi.

“The horrific tragedy of an orchestrated terrorist attack against Christian sites is absolutely disgusting,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Killing innocent people is of the greatest crimes imaginable, and NEVER brings about any good. I pray that peace prevails in that beautiful land and that the culprits are brought to justice.”

Secretary-General of The Muslim Council of Britain also commented on the Sri Lanka attacks, including the bombing of churches on this Easter Sunday.

Islam is a minority religion in the island nation of Sri Lanka which lies south of India in the Indian Ocean.

The world’s fastest-growing and second largest religion, Islam, represents no more than 9.66% in Sri Lanka, which means 1,997,361 persons only out of the country’s 21.2 million population are Muslims, according to 2012 census.

Etiketler: Sri Lanka, Negombo, Colombo, Muslim, scholars
Okunma Sayısı: 274
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İBB verilerinin kopyalanması durduruldu

    ''Millet kutuplaştırıldı ekonomik sorunların üstü örtülmeye çalışıldı''

    Dünyada 2018'de 12 milyon hektar ormanlık alan yok oldu

    "Provokatörler o köyden değil"

    ''Umarım başarılı bir ön seçim kampanyası yönetecek zekaya sahipsindir''

    Meral Akşener'in evinin önündeki protesto davasında karar

    FAO Türkiye Temsilci Yardımcısı: Dünyada her 9 kişiden biri kronik açlık çekiyor

    Alman Basını: Türk siyaseti Avrupa'dan uzaklaşmak için her şeyi yapıyor

    'Uyuşturucu ile mücadele komisyonu' kurulması önerisine AKP'den ret

    İzmir'de SAT kursunda tahrip eğitimi sırasında kaza; 1 asker şehit

    Sultanahmet Meydanı'na dünyanın en büyük lale halısı yapıldı

    Joe Biden resmen ABD başkan aday adayı

    ''Milyonlarca çalışanın kıdem tazminatı alamadığı sisteme 'evet' mi diyeceğiz''

    Mescid-i Aksa'ya fanatik yahudi baskını sürüyor

    İçişleri Bakanı Soylu: Failin yakalandığı bilgisi bende var

    Batı Akdeniz'e sağanak yağmur bekleniyor

    Filipinler'de helikopter düştü; 3 ölü

    Valilikten Taksim'de 1 Mayıs İşçi bayramı kutlamalarına izin yok

    Erdoğan: Anzak Günü münasebetiyle tüm dünyaya barış çağrılarımızı yineliyoruz

    En Çok Okunanlar

    📷
    Genel

    Akıllı Tahta
    📷
    Genel

    Tefekkür Penceresi
    Genel

    Hatay’da standımıza üst düzey ziyaret
    Mikail YAPRAK

    Meleklerin muradı ve Murat’ın melekleri..
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Yine yanlış yapıyorsunuz
    Genel

    Suçun şahsîliği prensibi unutulmasın
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Kur’ân’ın dört esası ve ahkâm âyetleri
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Tâciz, saldırı, iftira...
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Tepeden tırnağa, tırnaktan tepeye…

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.