"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
25 EKİM 2020 PAZAR - YIL: 51

Muslim women suffer knife attack near Eiffel Tower

25 Ekim 2020, Pazar 13:43
Stabbing under landmark by white female assailants, hurling of Islamophobic insults fuel ongoing tension

Two Muslim women were left injured after being stabbed near Paris’ Eiffel Tower by two white female assailants, local media reported on Thursday.

The attack took place amid heightened tension after French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Oct. 2 speech that Islam was “in crisis,” a claim critics charged would fuel Islamophobia.

As reported by franceinfo and other outlets, the incident happened on Sunday under the iconic landmark as the Muslim women were out for a walk, when a dog ran up and frightened their children.

When the Muslim women asked the dog’s owners – described as white women “of European appearance” – to put it on a leash, they refused, and instead shouted insults such as "Dirty Arab!" and "Go home!"

They then pulled out a knife, slashing one of the Muslim women three separate times – on the skull, on the rib, and on the upper arm, and delivering six stabs to the other woman.

The attack was halted by vendors working at the foot of the tower.

The victims of the attack – identified as Kenza, 49, and Amel, her cousin, both of Algerian origin – suffered a punctured lung and other wounds.

Police arrested one of the assailants immediately and the second on Tuesday. Paris prosecutors on Wednesday opened an investigation into attempted murder and assault with a weapon, according to the reports.

Tension high, double standards seen

The attack has fueled ongoing tension in the capital after the murder of teacher Samuel Paty by an extremist last Friday, an incident Macron branded an “Islamist terrorist attack.”

Muslim leaders across France have condemned the murder, stressing that extremists abuse religion for their goals and their actions cannot be justified through Islam.

Paty, 47, a middle school teacher, was decapitated Friday by Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin. The suspect was gunned down by police.

The teacher, during one of his classes on freedom of expression, had shown controversial cartoons depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, according to the reports.

Critics have warned the government may exploit this murder to intensify its controversial anti-Muslim campaign. Community leaders also expressed concern that the attack would further stigmatize French Muslims and stoke Islamophobia.

Social media users also criticized local media for biased reporting of the stabbing incident.

"Will the media call this a terrorist attack? No! Blatant double standard here folks," CJ Werleman, an activist against Islamophobia, wrote on Twitter. 

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 237
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İspanya'da salgına karşı ikinci kez OHAL ilan edildi

    Avustralya’da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı düzenlendi

    İran'dan Azerbaycan-Ermenistan çatışmalarının yaşandığı sınıra askeri yığınak

    Aliyev: Rusya savaşa karışmamalı

    İtalya'da salgın tedbirleri sıkılaştırıldı

    Erdoğan'dan ABD'ye gözdağı: Kiminle dans ettiğinizin farkında değilsiniz

    Sosyal Medya Yasası için son 1 hafta

    Telefon ve internet abonelikleri e-devlet'ten iptal edilebilecek

    ABB, Ankarakart'a zam kararına onay vermedi

    Bilim Kurulu üyesinden uyarı: Daha kötü günlere gidebiliriz

    İzmir Valisi: Vaka sayısı 20 gün öncesine göre 3,5 kat arttı

    CHP Milletvekili Yüksel Özkan Kovid-19'a yakalandı

    Dünya genelinde koronavirüs vaka sayısı 43 milyonu geçti

    Fenerbahçe ile Trabzonspor 128. kez karşı karşıya geliyor

    ABD yönetimi: İsrail ile normalleşen Sudan'a yardım göndereceğiz

    Bingöl'de deprem

    Vietnam'da bilanço ağırlaşıyor

    Haddini ziyadesiyle aşan Macron'a tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor

    Azerbaycan, kontrol edilen alanları daha da genişletti

    Güvenin şartı hukuk

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Feyzullah ERGÜN

    Cennet nimetlerinden: Zencefil
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Hz. Ömer’in adaleti, açık rejim ve denetim
    Mehmet KARA

    “Biz bu işin altından kalkamıyoruz” itirafı
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Bir fosil, bir fosile
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Vatandaşların helâktan kurtulması”
    Ömer Faruk ÖZAYDIN

    Demokrasi tutuklu, hürriyet mahpus, adalet Ömer'de: ekmek ipte
    Abdurrahman AYDIN

    Yaratılış ağacının çekirdeği: Nûr-u Muhammedî (asm)
    Genel

    AB’den bir çağrı daha
    Genel

    Güvenin şartı hukuk

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.