“NO” FOR “CONFLICTION BETWEEN CIVILIZATIONS”

AHMET BATTAL

Translation: Özden Atukeren

You probably know Samuel Huntington's thesis in approximate meaning that “A conflict will be occured between civilizations, and it will cause to outbreak of the Third World War and subsequently the Doomsday.”

Otherwise, an opposite thesis is the ideal of the Union of Islam and the worldwide peace.

This ideal today is called the Alliance of Civilizations Project. On behalf of this ideal, many institutes and also universities have been founded in Turkey and also all around the world.

Due to its such a great importance, the issue has been turned into a multi-partner project of the United Nations. Although it seems like Spain and Turkey are the owners of the project, in fact, it belongs to all rational people and all humanity.

At this stage, Spain, unfortunately, has shelved this project from its agenda – hopefully for the time being – via an internal manoeuvre.

And there are those who want Turkey to give up from this project.

Unfortunately, the global deep state and its local extensions are currently working to finalize this project by stimulating and exaggerating the excesses and utilizing the opportunities as well as Trump does usually.

Of course,they are using well-known instruments in the media for manipulation. Wars in movies, weapons, exaggerated imaginary patriotism, negative nationalism, to actuate the internal and external enemy design methods, etc.

We think that to attain what they target, they have to implement the followings : A Turkey whose war mechanisms can be easily managed through bossism via easily repleceable enemies. And if the next referendum will be approved, the new system will make it easier.

To confute our idea many people will probably say “But already an Assembly is available” Our response to this is “Of course, in almost all the countries ruled by single man, there is always an Assembly that these single men exploit it and use as a tool to conduct the business. Besides, throughout the history, a dictator without an Assembly is not available.

So, the main problem here is the Assembly's position in respect of the President.

Good sense and foresight must prevail. National Assembly should be prevented from being disabled or becoming a puppet.Therefore, as a first step, majority of the votes must be “NO” in the ballot box of the referendum.

Islam is a peace and salute originated religion. Peace is always auspicious. States, religions and civilizations cannot make a gain by fighting, but rather loss.

The Crusades cannot be resuscitated.

The Crescent-Cross struggles are already over.

Islam cannot make a gain by terminating the exaggerated “interfaith dialogue” on pretext of bad course of proceeding, but on the contrary, becomes marginal, and downgrades in status and image.

We shouldn’t put into trouble any more the crescent holders and crescent representatives in their services in the countries called as “crusader.” Common sense is also necessary in this respect.

What we believe is:”We will assign the diamond swords of persuasive evidences of brilliant Islam for the battle against external enemies. Because civilized societies can be overcome by persuasion. Violence should only be applied to stupid savages. We are bouncers for humanity, we don't have time for animosity.”

In case we're not vigilant, the war provocators may even categorize and criminalize us!

In this case both Islam and the entire world system shall be exposed to losses.

If so, go for it. Say “NO.” Prompt the “NO.”

Do not give permission neither to bossism nor confliction between civilizations!