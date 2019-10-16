"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
16 EKİM 2019 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Not Repeating The Mistake

16 Ekim 2019, Çarşamba 11:17
Our ancestors say "The servant isn't perfect."

It means that everyone can make mistakes. It is possible for people to make mistakes regardless of their age, position, gender or education. The important thing is not "making mistakes," it is "not to repeat the mistake" and "not to insist on mistake." We should never forget and keep remembering this word: "Everyone can make a mistake once, but you doubt the minds of those who make the same mistake twice. Taking lessons from mistakes means virtue.

Translation: Asuman İşler

Okunma Sayısı: 75
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    YDS başvuruları bugün sona eriyor

    Milli Savunma Bakanlığı: 637 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

    Şam’la görüşün ki Suriye bölünmesin

    Depreme karşı seferberlik

    Pompeo ve Pence Türkiye'ye geliyor

    ABD Dışişleri Bakanlığından 'Barış Pınarı' açıklaması

    UEFA'dan asker selamına soruşturma

    Hulusi Akar, Iraklı mevkidaşı ile görüştü

    İspanya Türkiye'ye silah satışını askıya aldı

    NATO ve İngiltere'den 'Suriye'deki operasyon sona ersin' çağrısı

    Suriye ordusu Menbiç kırsalında mevzileniyor

    'Türkiye NATO'da kalmalı'

    YPG/PKK'dan hain saldırı: 6 sivil öldü

    Terörün hedefi siviller

    Volkswagen, Manisa yatırımını erteledi

    İşsizlikte artış büyüyor

    1 asker şehit düştü

    ABD öncülüğündeki koalisyon Sözcüsü: Münbiç'ten çekildik

    ''Bugün ortalama 0,9 derece dünyanın sıcaklığı artmış durumda''

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Gizli anayasa” ile yola devam
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Kim tutar Akıncı’yı Kıbrıs’ta?
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Her şey, kanun-u kader-i İlâhî ile cereyan ediyor
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Cevher İLHAN

    Harekâtın istifhamları sürüyor…
    Yasemin GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Dışarda çalışmayan anne işsiz midir?
    Genel

    Şam’la görüşün ki Suriye bölünmesin
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Ankara ile Şâm’ın Adana Mutabakatı
    Sabahattin BOYACI

    Bayram Yüksel Ağabey Üstadına sâdıktı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.