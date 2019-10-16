Not Repeating The Mistake

16 Ekim 2019, Çarşamba 11:17
Our ancestors say "The servant isn't perfect."
It means that everyone can make mistakes. It is possible for people to make mistakes regardless of their age, position, gender or education. The important thing is not "making mistakes," it is "not to repeat the mistake" and "not to insist on mistake." We should never forget and keep remembering this word: "Everyone can make a mistake once, but you doubt the minds of those who make the same mistake twice. Taking lessons from mistakes means virtue.
Translation: Asuman İşler
Okunma Sayısı: 75
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.