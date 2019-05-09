"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
9 MAYIS 2019 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 50

On the Month of Ramadan / Fourth Point

Genel
09 Mayıs 2019, Perşembe 12:59
One instance of wisdom in fasting in Ramadan with respect to training the instinctual soul is as follows:

The instinctual soul wants to be free and independent, and considers itself to be thus. According to the dictates of its nature, it even desires an imaginary dominicality and to act as it pleases. It does not want to admit that it is being sustained and trained through innumerable bounties. Especially if it possesses wealth and power in this world, and if heedlessness also encourages it, it will devour God's bounties like a usurping, thieving animal.

Thus, in the month of Ramadan, the instinctual soul of everyone, from the richest to the poorest, may understand that it does not own itself, but is totally owned; that it is not free, but is a slave. It understands that if it receives no command, it is unable to do the simplest and easiest thing, it cannot even stretch out its hand towards water. Its imaginary dominicality is therefore shattered; it performs its worship and begins to offer thanks, its true duty.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / Risale-i Nur Collection / The Letters

Etiketler: ramadan, social life, human
Okunma Sayısı: 158
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    TL Zorunlu karşılık oranı yüzde 40’tan yüzde 30’a indirildi

    ''Türkiye İttifakı ile kastedilen yeniden parlamenter sisteme dönme arayışı olabilir''

    Ekmeğin sarıldığı kağıttan içecek kutularına kadar katılım payı geliyor

    Maduro ''Bizi sömürgeleri zannediyorlar''

    ''31 Mart-23 Haziran arasında 18 yaşına girenler oy kullanamayacak''

    ''Hedefimiz nükleer anlaşmayı güçlendirmek ve rayına oturtmak''

    Tunceli'de teröristlerle çatışma çıktı; 3 asker yaralı

    Esed ve destekçileri 400 bin sivili yerinden etti

    Rahmetiyle kış ve ilkbahar mevsimini bir arada yaşatıyor

    OECD: Türkiye dijital dönüşümü çalışmaya katkı yapmada sonuncu

    Reina saldırısı davasında yargılanan polisler beraat etti

    Seçim kararı ile birlikte Dolar 6.25'i gördü

    'Çiftlik Bank' davasında 49 sanığın duruşması yarın

    1,5 Yaşındaki minik Ecrin hala bulunamadı

    AB Türkiye ve Rusya'ya İdlib uyarısında bulundu

    "Nükleer anlaşmadan çekilmek gündemimizde"

    Didim açıklarında 39 göçmen yakalandı

    Singapur'dan sosyal medyaya ilişkin dikkat çeken karar

    Türkiye genelinde AVM'lerin kapanış saatleri uzatıldı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    📷
    Genel

    Tefekkür Penceresi
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Bumeranga dönerse
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Karar siyasîdir; NOKTA
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Cevher İLHAN

    Büyük bir skandal...
    Genel

    Millî iradeye darbe vuruldu
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Kurucu üye dediğin…
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Kimler oruç tutmayabilirler?
    Genel

    Çin, zulmünü sosyal medyayla örtüyor

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.