"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
2 ŞUBAT 2021 SALI - YIL: 51

Orthodox Pastor who chose Islam: “My hesitations are over.”

02 Şubat 2021, Salı 13:05
Orthodox Pastor Polosin Sergheyevich explained how he became a Muslim saying, “All my doubts and hesitations about Islam ended. My wife and I have declared to the public that, we believe in one God from now on.”

“I sincerely believed  that a creator necessarily exists.”

Orthodox Sergheyevich, who became a Muslim after many years,  expressed his feelings and experiences as follows: “I was born in Moscow in 1956. Although I grew up in an unreligious family, I can say that from the very early stages of my life that I can remember, I believed in God sincerely. Although I didn't know much about the concept of God, I thought that there was an omnipotent Creator who was always ready to help to those who took refuge in him. The various challenges I faced in my teenage years made me realize that I could only afford to the life's challenges to some extent. After that, I turned to God wholeheartedly, then everything started to get better. In fact, this process had happened spontaneously. Then I decided to study at the Department of Philosophy of Moscow State University in order to comprehend the truth of God. I made a study in the field of sociology called ‘A Critique for Max Weber's Theory of the Spirit of Capitalism.’ In this study, I tried to examine the effects of the Protestant reform activities on the development of the market economy. In those years, I had the opportunity to read the Bible for the first time.

"I became interested in Islamism”

I worked in Central Asia from 1983 to 1985. I had encountered Muslim people here for the first time, thereafter I became interested in Islamism. I'd like to share with you an interesting incident that I've been through. One day a well-dressed Tajik old man came to my church. People presumed that he was actually a hidden Sheikh. After a brief conversation, he suddenly said: ‘You have brighting eyes like Muslims. Your destiny is probably to become a Muslim in the future!’ What amazing statements these were. In fact, I should have resisted and argued to these words spoken to an Orthodox priest, furthermore in an Orthodox Church. I didn’t give any  reaction. But the words of the old man had penetrated in my heart.

"God gave me strength in this path"

Considering the divinity attributed to Jesus, it was too difficult to understand the belief in one and only God. However, this was an extremely simple and clear subject. Until that time I did not quitely aware about Islamic facts. Because Krachkovsky's Qur’an meaning in Russian language, which I had, was full of mistakes. Afterwards,  when I read the Porokhovaya's annotated translation of the Qur'an, which was enriched with general information about Islamism and Islamic interpretation for Jesus, all my doubts and hesitations about Islam has ended. The God, the merciful and forgiving, gave me strength to move forward in this path. Then my wife and I declared to public that we believed in one God. Moreover, the last prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stated that all human beings were created with the Islamic temperament. We realized that because of our upbringing way, we lived far from our real nature by this time. But in the end, we were guided to the right path with the favour of the God.

While working in Dushanbe city, I was dismissed for disobeying to my superiors and have been suspended from the area.”

KÜBRA ÜNÜVAR

TRANSLATED BY ÖZDEN ATUKEREN

 

Okunma Sayısı: 229
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Türkiye'de son 24 saatte 7 bin 795 vaka ve 120 ölüm gözlemlendi

    Rus muhalif Navalnıy hakim karşısında

    Bab'da terör saldırısı

    Yüz yüze eğitime geçiş sürecinin ayrıntıları belli oldu

    YKS başvuruları 'e-Devlet' üzerinden yapılabilecek

    'Eren-6 Mergelo Operasyonu' başladı

    Tarla market farkı 4'e katlandı

    Afet düzeyindeki sağanak İzmir'i alarma geçirdi: "Mecbur olmayan vatandaşlar sokağa çıkmasınlar"

    28 Şubat hâlâ devam ediyor

    Yeni yılda sağlıklı tavsiyeler

    BMGK, Myanmar gündemiyle acil toplanıyor

    ABD'den Myanmar'a yaptırım tehdidi

    'Arka arkaya üç hafta küresel vakalar düştü'

    '2022 Dünya Kupası, dolu statlarda oynanacak'

    Türkiye'de son 24 saatte 7719 vaka ve 124 ölüm gözlemlendi

    'Köy okullarında 15 Şubat'ta eğitimin başlamasını kararlaştırdık'

    Kosova ve İsrail diplomatik ilişkileri başlatıyor

    İstanbul Valiliği: BÜ'deki gösterilerde 159 kişi gözaltına alındı

    İŞKUR rakamlarıyla işsizlik tablosu

    Dünyada düşerken bizde zamlanıyor

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Hal ve gidiş
    Genel

    28 Şubat hâlâ devam ediyor
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Kirli siyaset ve seçimleri
    Abdil YILDIRIM

    Namazın içini doldurmak
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Kur’ân’ın yedi nuru ve Risale-i Nur
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Gökte çatlak mı var?
    Cevher İLHAN

    Gıdada “fahiş fiyat” çarpıtması...
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Darbeci Nuseyrilerin Hama Katliâmı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.